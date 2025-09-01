AI has the potential to streamline every aspect of healthcare

Artificial intelligence is rapidly weaving into the fabric of everyday life. One area where AI adoption is set to drive exponential impact is healthcare, where it’s expected to enable delivery of differentiated solutions and services that are fitted to unique ecosystems.

The adoption of AI is not merely about enhancing technology in hospitals, it is redefining what is possible from manufacturing to delivery of care, to improving health outcomes, and enhancing system-wide efficiencies. By unlocking data-driven insights alongside innovative tech usage, AI empowers healthcare professionals to make better decisions, reach undeserved communities, and create solutions that could shift the trajectory of healthcare for generations to come.

The call for transformative advancements in Kenyan healthcare has never been more urgent. Access to quality, affordable healthcare continues to be a pressing challenge across the continent, particularly for those in rural areas where there facilities are not easily accessible. Nearly one-sixth of Africa’s population lives more than two hours away from a public hospital, and even within urban centres, lack of resources often results in long waits and compromised care.

But we are increasingly seeing how AI has the potential to change all this. In fact, the integration of advanced technology into Kenya’s healthcare landscape will redefine everything from quality of patient care to resource allocation and financial sustainability of healthcare systems. Studies highlight how embracing digital tools on a broad scale could unlock billions in healthcare savings.

From virtual interactions to intelligent decision-making systems, and streamlined workflow automation, AI-powered advancements are set to streamline every aspect of healthcare. Savings generated could then be reinvested to bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility and create a future where high-quality care is within reach for all.

The question is, how do we bridge the gap between today’s challenges and a future where AI transforms healthcare? It calls for targeted investments in infrastructure, forward-thinking regulations, localised AI adaptations, and a concerted effort to build essential skill sets.

Let’s delve into two critical barriers that warrant immediate attention, starting with the absence of core infrastructure, a challenge that continues to stall progress for service providers. Access to reliable electricity isn’t just a convenience; it’s an indispensable foundation for achieving universal healthcare in Kenya and beyond.

Investments geared towards solving the connectivity challenge will go a long way in helping to provide a basic level of healthcare.

But connectivity isn’t just about bridging the digital divide; it’s also a foundational step toward enabling AI adoption. Think of AI as the engine, and data centres and compute resources as the fuel. Without robust infrastructure, the possibilities of AI in healthcare remain out of reach.

—Migwi is the Country Manager, Microsoft Kenya