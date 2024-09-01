×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Two dead, 10 sick with 'Mpox' symptoms

Health & Science
 By Renson Mnyamwezi | 13m ago | 3 min read

A 10-year-old child died yesterday, in a remote village between Taita and Kwale, bringing the total number of deaths from a mysterious disease to two. 

The father of the 10-year Emmanuel Mbui Beja said the boy had symptoms similar to those of Monkeypox like rashes, fever, and headache. He said that pupils in a local school have the same symptoms.

The Taita Taveta County government yesterday dispatched a team of health officials to the affected Zungulukani village, 70 kilometres away from Voi town amid panic from villagers.

The Disease Surveillance Coordinator in Voi Sub County Mr Johnston Kishagha said the patients have fever, rushes, headaches, red eyes, and vomit. He said blood samples have been taken to the lab for testing.

"We have collected samples from two children and an adult with the symptoms for lab tests," said Kishagha, who ruled out an outbreak of Monkeypox, saying he suspected that they were cases of measles.

He told the villages to avoid consuming bushmeat and untested meat to avoid infection.

However, Mr Beja said at least 10 villagers, including his brother and sister, are suffering from the strange disease, which has not been diagnosed. The disease has also disrupted learning in a local primary school, he said.

“We have dispatched a team of health officials to the ground and once we get a comprehensive report, we will share it with the press,” “said Harrison Kamwana, the senior communications officer.

Mr Beja said in the last week, members of his family had been suffering from the rare disease and he assumed that it was just a normal illness. The first case of death was from a different family.

Beja said the situation worsened after his brother and sister also fell sick from the disease and were rushed to Mackinnon Road Township Health Centre.

“We do not know exactly what is ailing the village because we have been assuming that it is an outbreak of measles, said Beja, adding that the local hospital has no drugs and equipment to detect diseases.

“The victims have been suffering from severe headaches, rashes, high temperature, and pale eyes,” he said, adding that his sister and brother were in critical condition.

“And due to the lack of drugs, we have resorted to traditional treatment because the entire village is sick and suffering from the disease. The sick are yet to be diagnosed by the government,” noted Beja.

Last week, the Taita Taveta County government announced that it had partnered with the national government to stop the spread of Monkeypox.

“We have partnered with the national government and other relevant stakeholders to provide the necessary information about the disease and take preventive measures.

We have also enhanced surveillance as crucial steps to managing the rapid spread of the disease,” said the health officer in Taveta Sub County.

The county is still grappling with a persistent shortage of drugs in public hospitals, with children, elderly, and other vulnerable groups bearing the brunt.

The first case of Monkeypox was detected at the Taveta border post early this month after a foreigner was put in quarantine at the Taveta One Shop border stop Quarantine Centre.

At least four people have tested positive for the Monkeypox in Kenya.

Health authorities disclosed that the Ugandan national was traveling from Mombasa to Rwanda through Tanzania when the case was detected at the Taveta border point.

Health officials stated that the individual from Uganda appeared tired and had abnormal body temperatures. He was weak and feeling fever and joint pains before he tested positive for the disease.

The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has also called on EAC Partner States to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of Mpox (Monkeypox).

This follows reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) that Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are experiencing an outbreak of the viral Mpox disease.

The virus spreads from animals to humans and between people through close contact, contaminated objects, and respiratory droplets.

Symptoms include a skin rash or lesions, fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, general body weakness, and swollen lymph nodes, typically lasting two to four weeks. While most cases are moderate, severe cases of ox (monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Women urged to apply for plastic surgery scholarships
Women urged to apply for plastic surgery scholarships
Next article
Kenya's Mpox cases rise to four
Kenya's Mpox cases rise to four
.

Similar Articles

One mpox case confirmed in Nakuru as ministry traces 30 contacts
By Daniel Chege 2024-08-31 18:19:39
One mpox case confirmed in Nakuru as ministry traces 30 contacts
Kenya confirms third Mpox case
By Mate Tongola 2024-08-30 20:00:00
Kenya confirms third Mpox case
How public sensitization forums are solving Magadi's maternal mortality
By Peterson Githaiga 2024-08-28 15:33:29
How public sensitization forums are solving Magadi's maternal mortality
.

Latest Articles

Women urged to apply for plastic surgery scholarships
Women urged to apply for plastic surgery scholarships
Health & Science
By Patrick Vidija
2024-09-01 12:53:33
Health benefits of blending fasting with body exercise and balanced diet
Health Opinion
By Prof Ben Fadhili Jillo
2024-09-01 11:28:13
Kenya's Mpox cases rise to four
Health & Science
By Betty Njeru
2024-08-31 20:30:00
One mpox case confirmed in Nakuru as ministry traces 30 contacts
Health & Science
By Daniel Chege
2024-08-31 18:19:39
.

Recommended Articles

>US patient dies from rare mosquito-borne disease
By AFP 2024-08-28 07:19:53
US patient dies from rare mosquito-borne disease
>Antibiotic resistance a silent pandemic killing millions worldwide
By Rosa Agutu 2024-08-26 20:50:00
Antibiotic resistance a silent pandemic killing millions worldwide
>Understanding your chest CT and PET scans in lung cancer detection
By James Wanzala 2024-08-26 00:00:00
Understanding your chest CT and PET scans in lung cancer detection
>Quest for perfect body: Eight ways to spot fake fitness and nutrition advise
By Nancy Nzau 2024-08-26 00:00:00
Quest for perfect body: Eight ways to spot fake fitness and nutrition advise
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved