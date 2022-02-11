× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

More than 30 KEMSA managers sent on leave, to reapply for jobs

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy GLORIA MILIMU | Fri,Feb 11 2022 18:19:33 EAT
By GLORIA MILIMU | Fri,Feb 11 2022 18:19:33 EAT

 

KEMSA hit news headlines in 2020 following multi-billion-shilling corruption scandal. [File, Standard]

At least 30 senior managers of KEMSA have been sent on compulsory leave, The Standard understands.

The managers received their letters on Thursday, February 10, two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the agency to expedite reforms post-Covid-19 graft scandal.

At least Sh4 billion is said to have been lost in the scandal that involved PPEs supply in 2020.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The affected managers have been directed to reapply for their positions, sources at KEMSA said.

President Kenyatta said a reformed team would help the agency enhance smooth implementation of the Universal Health Coverage national rollout.

The rollout was officially launched on Monday, February 7.

In November last year, in efforts to clean up the Covid-19 scandal mess, more than 1,000 employees of the agency were ordered to work from home as probe into the graft saga continued.

ALSO READ

The Standard on Friday, February 11, established that some of the senior managers, who have been sent on leave, cleared their workstations under police supervision.

We reached Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime for comment, but our efforts were futile.

KEMSA Covid-19 UHC Managers

Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

Experts call for change of tack in medical training
RECOMMENDED
