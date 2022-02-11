More than 30 KEMSA managers sent on leave, to reapply for jobs
HEALTH & SCIENCEBy GLORIA MILIMU | Fri,Feb 11 2022 18:19:33 EATBy GLORIA MILIMU | Fri,Feb 11 2022 18:19:33 EAT
At least 30 senior managers of KEMSA have been sent on compulsory leave, The Standard understands.
The managers received their letters on Thursday, February 10, two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the agency to expedite reforms post-Covid-19 graft scandal.
At least Sh4 billion is said to have been lost in the scandal that involved PPEs supply in 2020.
The affected managers have been directed to reapply for their positions, sources at KEMSA said.
President Kenyatta said a reformed team would help the agency enhance smooth implementation of the Universal Health Coverage national rollout.
The rollout was officially launched on Monday, February 7.
In November last year, in efforts to clean up the Covid-19 scandal mess, more than 1,000 employees of the agency were ordered to work from home as probe into the graft saga continued.
The Standard on Friday, February 11, established that some of the senior managers, who have been sent on leave, cleared their workstations under police supervision.
We reached Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime for comment, but our efforts were futile.
