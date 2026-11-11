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Busia referral hospital receives Sh7.4 million in medical supplies

Health & Science
 By Mary Imenza | 4h ago | 2 min read
 Busia County Referral Hospital has received medical supplies worth Sh7.4 million, which are expected to last about two months, depending on the number of patients seeking treatment. [File,Standard]

Busia County Referral Hospital has received medical supplies worth Sh7.4 million, which are expected to last about two months, depending on the number of patients seeking treatment.

 Joseph Okoba, the Nursing Officer in charge of Nursing Services and Midwifery at the hospital, said the supplies were procured through the Facility Improvement Fund (FIF) and delivered by Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS).

 Of the total amount, Sh5.4 million went towards pharmaceutical commodities while Sh2 million was spent on non-pharmaceutical supplies.

 The medicines include antibiotics, painkillers, intravenous fluids and other essential drugs, while the non-pharmaceutical supplies include gloves, giving sets, cotton wool and syringes.

 Okoba said the supplies would help the hospital continue serving patients but cautioned that their availability would depend on demand.

 "These commodities are going to last us for almost two months. It will also depend on the influx of patients because we are serving patients across the whole county," he said.

 He said the hospital is the main referral facility in Busia and also receives patients from neighbouring Uganda, a situation that increases demand for medicines and other medical supplies.

 "We are the main referral hospital  in this county, and we also receive some patients from Uganda who come for our services," Okoba said.

 He said the purchase was made through FIF with the support of the hospital management team led by Dr Anlala, the hospital board and Governor Paul Otuoma.

 Okoba urged residents to seek treatment at the facility, assuring them that the hospital was committed to providing quality care.

 "We want to tell the public to come for the services. We are here to support you and make sure that you receive quality care in our hands," he said.

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