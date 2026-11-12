Last patient released as Kenya gears to be declared Ebola-free in 42 days

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale gives an update on Kenya's Ebola response at Afya House in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya will on Thursday begin a 42-day countdown towards being declared free of Ebola, following the discharge of the last patient receiving treatment for the disease and the release of the final 11 contacts from quarantine.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the country could be declared Ebola-free on December 23 if no new infections are recorded during the period, which is twice the longest incubation period of the virus.