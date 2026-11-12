Doctors warn women against misusing cetirizine

Cetirizine is an oral medication approved for treating allergic conditions. [Courtesy]

Medical professionals have warned women against inserting cetirizine tablets into their birth canal to achieve vaginal tightening.

They cautioned that the growing social media trend could expose users to infections, painful intercourse and serious tissue injuries.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) say claims circulating online that the allergy medication can be used to dry or tighten the vagina for enhanced sexual pleasure are false and potentially dangerous.

In a joint statement, the two professional bodies said cetirizine is an oral medication approved for treating allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis and urticaria, and has never been tested or approved for vaginal use.

They warned that inserting the tablets into the vagina could cause irritation, inflammation, burning sensations and chemical injuries to the vaginal lining.

According to the doctors, vaginal dryness should not be confused with tightness, noting that natural vaginal moisture plays an important role in protecting the tissues, maintaining elasticity and supporting healthy bacteria.

“Drying the vagina does not strengthen muscles or change anatomy. It causes friction, painful intercourse, small tears and inflammation,” the statement reads.

The associations further cautioned that injuries to the vaginal lining could increase vulnerability to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections by creating entry points for pathogens.

They also warned that the practice could increase the risk of bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over health advice and unverified remedies promoted on social media, with the two organizations urging women to seek medical guidance rather than experiment with medicines for purposes they were not designed for.

The associations said the same risks apply to unregistered gels, powders, herbs, stones and products marketed as “yoni pearls” for vaginal tightening or cleansing.

Such products, they said, are not approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) and could expose users to similar health complications.

The statement supports a public safety alert issued by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and an advisory by the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya on November 5, 2026.

For women experiencing concerns about vaginal laxity, sexual function, dryness or pelvic floor weakness, the doctors recommend seeking assessment from qualified medical practitioners and gynaecologists.

Evidence-based interventions include pelvic floor muscle training, physiotherapy, water-based lubricants and treatment of any underlying medical conditions.

They added that any medical procedure intended to address vaginal concerns should only be undertaken by a registered specialist in a facility accredited by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

The associations have also urged women to stop inserting oral medicines, herbs and unregistered products into the vagina, and to use medication strictly according to the prescribed route and dosage.

They advised consumers to purchase medicines only from pharmacies and other premises licensed by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Women who experience burning, pain, itching, unusual discharge, bleeding or fever after using such products have been urged to seek medical attention promptly.

KMA President Ibrahim Matende and KOGS President Kireki Omanwa said healthcare workers and pharmacists also have a responsibility to educate patients, correct misinformation and avoid dispensing medicines for uses for which they are not intended.

The two organisations assured women seeking medical assistance that they would be treated with respect and without judgment.