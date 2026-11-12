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How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover

Health & Science
 By Macharia Kamau | 1h ago | 7 min read
 Tourists disembark from Flydubai plane in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Tourists are being forced to buy a State-backed health insurance scheme that has, however, not been helpful.

Despite taking the $44 cover, many travellers have reported being forced to pay out of pocket at local hospitals to cater for medical emergencies or fall back on insurance covers taken in their home markets that are not recognised by Kenya.

Adding to the frustrations experienced by travellers has been the lack of consensus within the government. While President William Ruto and the Ministry of Health say tourists with valid insurance would be exempt from purchasing the Kenyan cover, aviation and immigration authorities insist all foreigners need to buy the Kenyan cover.

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