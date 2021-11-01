Covid-19: Kenya records 29 new cases, 22 recoveries in last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says four patients are in the ICU, three of whom are on ventilatory support and one on supplemental oxygen. [File, Standard]

Kenya has so far administered 7,554,149 Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 4,611,958 have been partially vaccinated while 2,942,191 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 57.3 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.8 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Covid 19 Time Series

Total vaccines the ministry has received to date stand at 10, 704,690.

Covid-19 numbers

Kenya also recorded 29 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 2,933 raising the country's caseload to 255,437.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 1.0 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,855,761.

Out of the new patients, 19 are male, whereas 10 are female, with the youngest carrier being a five-year-old child, and the oldest aged 75.

Of the new cases, two are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 19 cases, Nakuru 3, Isiolo 2, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll still stands at 5,335 after no deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,426 after 22 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with 13 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while nine patients are from health facilities across the country.

Of the total recoveries, 200,465 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 47,961 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 185 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 807 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Four (4) patients are in the ICU, three of whom are on ventilatory support and one on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation.

Another 55 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 53 of them in the general wards while two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).