Home / Health & Science

South Africa Covid variant: Health Ministry calls for enhanced surveillance

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,Nov 26 2021 12:43:56 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Fri,Nov 26 2021 12:43:56 EAT

 

Acting Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth at Afya House, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has appealed for heightened surveillance amid reports of a new coronavirus variant in some countries.

The variant, christened B.1.1.529 has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong, and is said to be easily transmissible and vaccine-resistant.

Acting Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth in a statement Friday, called for increased surveillance and screening at all entry points into the country.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“Enhanced surveillance protocols including quarantine and repeat testing should be applied to all passengers from countries reporting the new variant, and passengers transiting through the same,” Amoth said.

Further, the ministry has advised all national and county health facilities to prepare to handle a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Other directives include: All eligible Kenyans are encouraged to be fully vaccinated.

All Points of Entry (POE) must conduct rigorous screening of all arriving passengers from the affected countries, with physical proof of vaccination prior to entry into the country for all inbound travelers.

ALSO READ

 Parents to give permission before children receive Covid-19 vaccine

 Reducing open defecation in Nyanza cut cholera outbreaks, created jobs

 Lawyer sues over state directive on Covid jab

 Logistical challenges hamper Covid-19 vaccination drives in Africa

 Central Kenya has most suicide cases

All inbound travelers into Kenya must be in possession of a negative PCR taken 96 hours before arrival into the country.

The United Kingdom has already banned flights from six African countries among them South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe, over fear of the variant spreading in the country.

South African experts say the variant has spread among students in Pretoria, but it is uncertain whether it is more deadly than previous mutations.

Kenya’s Covid cases are currently decreasing by the day. Yesterday, the country posted 46 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.

 

There are now 254,862 confirmed cases. 

South Africa Covid-19 Variant Covid-19 Dr Patrick Amoth

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

