Four die, 80 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a past press conference at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Health Ministry has said as of yesterday, a total of 5,153,667 Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,608,290 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 1,545,377.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.6 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 5.7 per cent.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

This comes as 80 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 4,188 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.9 per cent.

From the cases, 77 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 40 are men while 40 are women. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 79 years. The total confirmed positive cases are now 253,018 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,691,330.

In terms of county distribution; Kericho (19), Nairobi (17), Bomet (8), Uasin Gishu (5), Embu (4) and Nakuru (3).

Today 64 patients recovered from the disease with 51 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 246,569 of whom 199,172 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,397 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,270.

A total of 467 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,278 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

24 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen.