Duale summons governors ahead of hospital HMIS rollout deadline

Health CS Aden Duale, CoG Health Committee Chairperson Abdulswamad Nassir and SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi review the SHA 2026–2029 contracting cycle in Nairobi on October 5, 2026. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority (SHA) held a crisis meeting with governors on Monday to push counties to integrate their hospitals into Health Management Information Systems (HMIS).

The meeting, chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Afya House in Nairobi, came amid reluctance by some counties to procure and implement the systems, with governors raising concerns over the cost, according to sources familiar with the discussions.