Duale summons governors ahead of hospital HMIS rollout deadline

The Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority (SHA) held a crisis meeting with governors on Monday to push counties to integrate their hospitals into Health Management Information Systems (HMIS).
The meeting, chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Afya House in Nairobi, came amid reluctance by some counties to procure and implement the systems, with governors raising concerns over the cost, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login