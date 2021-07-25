Covid-19: 16 die, 170 patients in ICU as Kenya records 664 new cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 12.2 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,093,014. [File, Standard]

Kenya on Sunday, July 25 recorded 664 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 5,432 raising the country's caseload to 197,409.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 12.2 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,093,014.

Out of the new patients, 378 are male, whereas 286 are female, with the youngest carrier being a three-month-old infant, and the oldest aged 98.

Covid 19 Time Series

Of the new cases, 31 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution Nairobi leads with 280, Kiambu 82, Uasin Gishu 66, Nyeri 46, Mombasa 26, Nakuru 17, Naindi 13, Machakos 10, Muranga 9, Kajiado 6, Busia and Siaya 5 cases each, Kisumu 4, Embu, Kitui, Laikipia, Garissa AND Nyandarua 3 cases each, Kakamega, Kericho, Meru and Taita Taveta 2 cases each, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kisii, Bomet and Elegeyo Marakwet 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll reached 3,865 after 16 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries so far stand at 185,808 after 201 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with 143 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 58 are from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 148,161 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 37,647 are from various hospitals countrywide.

A total of 1,281 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,683 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and seventy (170) patients are in the ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. Fifty-one (51) patients are on observation.

Another 366 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 321 of them in general wards and 45 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

Kenya has at July 25, 2021, administered 1,672,687 vaccines across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,047,355 while the second doses are 625,332.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 194,891, Others 180,276, Health Workers 110,950, Teachers 89,557 while Security Officers are at 49,658.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 59.7 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent while females are at 45 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.3 per cent.