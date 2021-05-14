× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

Kenya still has fewer men than women in nursing: Here is why

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy GARDY CHACHA | Fri,May 14 2021 13:56:53 EAT
By GARDY CHACHA | Fri,May 14 2021 13:56:53 EAT

 In Kenya, 24 per cent of nurses are male. [Courtesy]

As the world marked Nurses Day this week, gender disparity in the profession came into sharp focus with only 13 per cent of the world's nurses being men. 

In Kenya, 24 per cent of nurses are male. In other words, for every ten nurses, just about two are male. 

However, according to Seth Panyako, the secretary-general of Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), the world doesn't need more men in the nursing profession but more professional nurses - both male and female. 

“There is no crisis to warrant that we encourage more men to become nurses,” Panyako says.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Health Observatory Data, 2014, Kenya has 1.2 nursing/midwifery personnel for 1000 population.

The recommended number, however, is 2.5 nursing/midwifery personnel for 1000 population.

Alfred Abengo, the president of the National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) believes that men do not need, per se, to be enticed into taking up nursing, saying, “Just pay nurses well and it will attract interest from everyone.”

In Kenya, the average person expects a nurse to be female. “This is because many of our cultures associate the work nurses do to female gender roles,” says Caleb Maloba, a registered nurse, currently with Vihiga County’s Ministry of Health.

ALSO READ

 Shortage of midwives puts women, newborns at risk

 Covid-19: Kenya records 334 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

 39 frontline workers die of Covid-19

 Cow dung infection, not ‘evil eyes’ kills babies

 Covid-19: Kenya records 66 new cases

He adds: “Traditionally nursing was associated with the birthing of babies and attending to wounds and injuries. This kind of work was thought of as women’s work, hence the fallacy that nursing is a woman’s job.”

Panyako says that nursing was not always thought of as a female-only career.

“During wars nurses were mostly male. This was the case until Florence Nightingale’s time. It is Nightingale that redefined nursing – associating it strongly to women,” Panyako says.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

Some scholars have argued in the same manner.

Writing in the journal ‘Links to Health and Social Care’ David Ross of Liverpool John Moores University opines that Nightingale’s perception of nursing as feminine is where the shift occurred.

Dr Heather Whitford, from the University of Dundee, and Dr James Taylor, from the University of the West of Scotland, remarked in 2018 that perhaps Nightingale’s declarations that nursing comes naturally to women has had a “long-term unintended consequence” – which has kept men off.

According to NCK, the first known Registration of a nurse in Kenya was on January 15, 1941; yet the first male nurse in the country was registered on May 6, 1963 – 22 years later.

Today, men – albeit a smaller proportion compared to women – are growing passionate about nursing, thereby applying at Nursing Schools.

Abengo, for example, graduated from Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC) with a diploma in nursing, in 1994.

“For me, it was the passion to see people get healed. I feel happy when I attend to a patient and help them get back to good health,” he says.

For other male nurses like Panyako, becoming a nurse was the quintessential ‘Plan B’.

Growing up, he wanted to be a doctor. “When I cleared Form 4 a missionary offered to sponsor my university education. I told her I want to study medicine.

“I started working on applications to Australian universities. In the meantime, I enrolled for a bachelor’s in nursing at Baraton University.

“The missionary’s time elapsed and she left. I couldn’t travel abroad to study medicine as I had hoped. I settled in nursing,” he says.

Maloba too primarily wanted to be a medical doctor. He scored a B-minus in KCSE yet medicine requires a student to have attained A.

“Nursing is close to medicine. When my father asked what course I wanted to pursue, I told him nursing,” he says.

He graduated from KMTC in Kakamega with a diploma in nursing. 

Today, he says, nursing is no longer a bedside clinical practice as it was known many years ago. “Nursing has evolved. Today we have specialised nurses: oncology nurses, midwives, ICU nurses, critical care nurses, paediatric nurses and so on.” 

Related Topics
Nurses Midwife Ministry of health WHO

I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world

