Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs

Stanley Ngara alias King of Condom, the founder of King’s Condom Promotion distributing protection sheaths in Naivasha. [File, Standard]

Brian, a 40-year-old resident of Kapseret, first noticed a burning sensation when passing urine. What began as mild discomfort soon turned into severe pain.

Last December, while his wife was upcountry, Brian had unprotected sex with a sex worker he met on the streets of Eldoret town. He says the trip had drained him financially, leaving him without money to purchase condoms. Embarrassed by his actions and fearful of disclosing the encounter to a doctor, he opted to self-medicate with antibiotics in a bid to ease the pain.