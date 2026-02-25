×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence

Health & Science
 By Patrick Beja | 3h ago | 3 min read
 

Acting Mombasa Health CEC Richard Manyala addresses a press briefing at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa on February 23, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Mombasa County Assembly has directed the Health committee to launch investigations into issues affecting Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) and table a report within one week.

Speaking at the facility on Wednesday, county assembly Speaker Aharub Khatri offered condolences to the family of Ali Kibwana, who died recently at the hospital over alleged negligence.

The matter has sparked uproar after Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir suspended long-serving CEO Dr Iqbal Khandwala with doctors threatening to go on strike over the decision.

Katrii said county assembly members were deeply disturbed by the developments at the hospital and the relevant committee would carry out a thorough inquiry before further action is taken.

The Speaker noted that challenges at Coast General are not new, citing persistent concerns over staffing shortages.

He said the 700-bed facility is operating under significant strain, with reports indicating that one nurse is sometimes required to attend to up to 20 patients at a time.

“We are urging the county government to ensure that the investigative process is concluded within a week and that all individuals involved are granted a fair hearing,” he said.

The Speaker hinted at the possibility of involving an independent body to establish where lapses occurred and recommend legal or administrative action.

He further suggested that if the county government is unable to sustainably manage the hospital, the management should be transferred to the national government, similar to other referral hospitals run by the state.

At the same time, Khatri appealed to doctors not to proceed with a strike, warning that this could endanger more lives.

He also proposed that a professional administrator with management expertise should be appointed to run the hospital rather than a medical doctor.

Earlier, Shanzu MCA Albert Katana alias 1B tabled a motion seeking investigation into allegations facing Dr Kandwala.

He asked the Health Committee to determine within seven days whether the claims were substantiated.

MCAs also condemned tribal remarks that surfaced during the debate. Katana said it was inappropriate to generalise or blame an entire community for the alleged actions of one individual, emphasizing that Mombasa is a cosmopolitan county.

Health Committee chairman Bernard Ogutu confirmed that his team has already drawn up a schedule and will begin the inquiry immediately and table the report before the assembly next Tuesday.

Majority Leader Athman Mwamwiri urged leaders to avoid ethnic profiling and challenged the member who made the remarks to issue an apology to the affected community.

The assembly reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and improving healthcare services for residents of Mombasa and the wider Coast region.

Nassir revealed that the county government currently subsidizes the operations of CGTRH to the tune of Sh1 billion annually in addition to authorising the facility to retain and spend all own-source revenue generated from patient fees.

“This level of public investment must translate into tangible improvements in care, efficiency, and patient experience. I am keen to see clear value for this money for our residents,” he said after chairing a county executive committee at the hospital.

He announced he was implementing his executive order to remove satellite hospitals from the management structure of CGTRH.

“This rationalisation has already freed up critical resources, enabling the immediate recruitment of 60 additional nurses for Coast General next week to strengthen frontline services and reduce patient waiting times,” he said. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence
Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence
Next article
Experts explain new anti-HIV jabs ahead of rollout tomorrow
Experts explain new anti-HIV jabs ahead of rollout tomorrow
.

Similar Articles

Health experts call for reforms to boost palliative care services
By Patrick Beja 2026-02-24 16:58:44
Health experts call for reforms to boost palliative care services
Mombasa county doctors issue strike notice over unpaid dues
By David Njaaga 2026-02-24 14:42:22
Mombasa county doctors issue strike notice over unpaid dues
Doctors threaten to strike over CGH boss interdiction
By Joackim Bwana And Juliet Omelo 2026-02-24 06:00:00
Doctors threaten to strike over CGH boss interdiction
.

Latest Articles

Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence
Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence
Health & Science
By Patrick Beja
2026-02-25 16:39:38
Premium
Experts explain new anti-HIV jabs ahead of rollout tomorrow
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-02-25 00:00:00
Health experts call for reforms to boost palliative care services
Health & Science
By Patrick Beja
2026-02-24 16:58:44
Mombasa county doctors issue strike notice over unpaid dues
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-02-24 14:42:22
.

Recommended Articles

>Why the return of 8 critically endangered bongos was aborted
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-23 16:03:44
Why the return of 8 critically endangered bongos was aborted
>Cancer in Kenya: The struggles, costs and stories of hope and survival
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-02-23 08:00:00
Cancer in Kenya: The struggles, costs and stories of hope and survival
>Overfed and overwhelmed: The hidden health risks of eating too much
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-23 07:00:00
Overfed and overwhelmed: The hidden health risks of eating too much
>Robotic surgery: Breakthrough for arthritis pain
By Maryann Muganda 2026-02-23 06:00:00
Robotic surgery: Breakthrough for arthritis pain
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved