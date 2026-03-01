Faith and diabetes: How patients can stay safe during fasting periods

Screening of diabetic by Healthy Community Promoter in Nyeri. on 14 November,2023. [File, Standard]

As Christians observing Lent and Muslims marking Ramadan enter periods of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal, the experience is different for people living with diabetes.

For them, these sacred months can present unique health challenges. Whether abstaining from food from dawn to dusk during Ramadan or giving up certain meals and habits during Lent, individuals with diabetes must carefully balance devotion with medical guidance.