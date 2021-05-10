KMTC courses to be aligned with global merits, says Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing the media at Afya house in Nairobi, April 21, 2021.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Training for medical professionals, like nurses, will be standardised so their skills can be recognised by international institutions, Health Cabinet Secretary has stated.

Speaking during an inspection tour of some proposed sites for health projects in Kieni yesterday, Mutahi Kagwe said the curriculum for the health professionals would meet international standards.

“Our health professionals should be recognised in other countries because they have undergone the best training within the KMTC facilities,” he said.

Further, Kenya had signed agreements with the UK and Middle East countries to encourage exchange programs that would have more health professionals recognised and allowed to work in these areas, he added.

Kagwe was accompanied by Governor Mutahi Kahiga and area MP Kanini Kega during his tour of the proposed sites for the construction of the a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Level Four Hospital, trauma and rehabilitation centre.

“We are hoping that once completed, this project will uplift Kieni particularly on the health sector with an additional hospital to the Naromoru Level Four Hospital that is almost complete,” Kahiga stated.

Kega said the trauma centre would cater to medical emergencies along the Nyeri-Nyahururu 100km highway.

“The constituency office has donated 10 acres of land and also financed construction to the tune of Sh7 million,” he said. Kagwe hailed the development, saying it will create and increase access to healthcare for the residents.

He asked locals to take up National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) covers to cater for their health expenses.

“The government can build hospitals but Kenyans must do their part,” he advised. He said the government would work with Public Service Vehicles and boda boda welfare associations to encourage members to pay as little as Sh17 per day towards their health insurance.

