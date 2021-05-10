Covid-19: Kenya records 66 new cases
Kenya has recorded 66 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 3.6 percent, raising the country's caseload to 163,620.
The Health Ministry said in a statement that the new infections were discovered in 1,833 samples taking to the cumulated tests conducted so far to 1,721,122.
Out of the new patients, 45 are male, whereas 21 are female, with the youngest carrier aged six, and the oldest aged 81.
Covid 19 Time Series
Of the new cases, one is a foreigner, while the rest were Kenyans.
Distribution
In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi recorded 32 cases, Kisii 11, Meru 5, Uasin Gishu 4, Nakuru 3, Elgeyo Mrakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Laikipia, Mombasa, Nandi, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia and Turkana a case each.
In terms of sub-county distribution, the 32 cases in Nairobi are from Westlands (4), Langata and Starehe (3) cases each, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (2) cases each while Dagoretti North, South, Embakasi Central, East, North, South and Ruaraka (1) case each.
In Kisii, the 11 cases are from Bonchari and Kitutu Chache (4) cases each while Bomachoge Borabu (3) cases.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya’s Covid-19 toll reached 2,907 on Saturday after 12 were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,122 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,783 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
One hundred and thirty-four (134) patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 85 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty-six (26) patients are on observation.
Another 89 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 83 of them in general wards and six (8) in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
Vaccination
Kenya has as of today, vaccinated 917,068 against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.
Of these 280,876 are aged 58 years and above together with others, Health workers are 160,947, teachers so far vaccinated are 143,684, security officers 77,417 while 254,144 are the other categories.
