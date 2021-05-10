× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: Kenya records 66 new cases

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Mon,May 10 2021 17:50:19 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Mon,May 10 2021 17:50:19 EAT

 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the ministry has recorded 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 66 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 3.6 percent, raising the country's caseload to 163,620. 

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the new infections were discovered in 1,833 samples taking to the cumulated tests conducted so far to 1,721,122.

Out of the new patients, 45 are male, whereas 21 are female, with the youngest carrier aged six, and the oldest aged 81.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the new cases, one is a foreigner, while the rest were Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi recorded 32 cases, Kisii 11, Meru 5, Uasin Gishu 4, Nakuru 3, Elgeyo Mrakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Laikipia, Mombasa, Nandi, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia and Turkana a case each.

In terms of sub-county distribution, the 32 cases in Nairobi are from Westlands (4), Langata and Starehe (3) cases each, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (2) cases each while Dagoretti North, South, Embakasi Central, East, North, South and Ruaraka (1) case each.

ALSO READ

 37 teachers die of Covid-19 in one year

 Success Covid-19 vaccines creates renewed interest in HIV cure search

 Covid-19: Positivity rate decreases as 316 people test positive

 Covid-19: Last drop of the drip left my mother cured

 Ebola drug treating Covid-19 ‘in two days’

In Kisii, the 11 cases are from Bonchari and Kitutu Chache (4) cases each while Bomachoge Borabu (3) cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya’s Covid-19 toll reached 2,907 on Saturday after 12 were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,122 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,783 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

One hundred and thirty-four (134) patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 85 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty-six (26) patients are on observation.

Another 89 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 83 of them in general wards and six (8) in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

Kenya has as of today, vaccinated 917,068 against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 280,876 are aged 58 years and above together with others, Health workers are 160,947, teachers so far vaccinated are 143,684, security officers 77,417 while 254,144 are the other categories.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Ministry of Health Positivity rate CS Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world

LATEST STORIES

Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment
Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment

By MERCY KAHENDA | 19h ago

 Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment
Life with Lupus is a daily battle within my body

By PROF FELICIA ARUDO YIEKE | 14h ago

 Life with Lupus is a daily battle within my body
Divorce leads to depression, hypertension, insomnia

By SAADA HASSAN | 18h ago

 Divorce leads to depression, hypertension, insomnia
Schools were wrong, paraffin increases libido in teens

By MERCY KAHENDA | 13h ago

 Schools were wrong, paraffin increases libido in teens

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC