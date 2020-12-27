Covid-19 death toll climbs to 1,658 after three people die

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death-toll rose to 1,658 on Sunday after three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Health ministry, in a statement said some 80 people had also tested positive for the disease from 1,601 samples tested. The new cases pushes the total number of cases registered in the country since March to 95,923.

Cumulatively, the Ministry has tested 1,033,322 samples.

Further, the ministry said 425 had been discharged after full recovery, 369 being from the home based care program while 56 were discharged from various health facilities.

Covid 19 Time Series

Statistics

From the new cases 63 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. The youngest is a three-year-old while the oldest is 98.

Gender wise, 51 are males and 29 are females.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported that most of the cases, are from Nairobi (55), followed by Busia (7), Lamu (5), and Kiambu (4).

Other counties that reported cases were: Murang’a (3), Kilifi (2), Kajiado, Kericho, Kitui and Nakuru one case each.

In Nairobi, the 55 cases are from Lang’ata (10), Kibra and Starehe (7) cases each, Westlands (4), Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Makadara and Roysambu (3) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Mathare (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Ruaraka (1) case each.

The Ministry also revealed that currently, there are 651 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,417 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 38 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen. Three are on observation.

“Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 26 are general wards and seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Kagwe said.