x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 1,658 after three people die

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | December 27th 2020 at 02:38:59 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death-toll rose to 1,658 on Sunday after three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Health ministry, in a statement said some 80 people had also tested positive for the disease from 1,601 samples tested. The new cases pushes the total number of cases registered in the country since March to 95,923.

Cumulatively, the Ministry has tested 1,033,322 samples.

Further, the ministry said 425 had been discharged after full recovery, 369 being from the home based care program while 56 were discharged from various health facilities.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Statistics

From the new cases 63 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. The youngest is a three-year-old while the oldest is 98.

Gender wise, 51 are males and 29 are females.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported that most of the cases, are from Nairobi (55), followed by Busia (7), Lamu (5), and Kiambu (4).

Other counties that reported cases were: Murang’a (3), Kilifi (2), Kajiado, Kericho, Kitui and Nakuru one case each.

In Nairobi, the 55 cases are from Lang’ata (10), Kibra and Starehe (7) cases each, Westlands (4), Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Makadara and Roysambu (3) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Mathare (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Ruaraka (1) case each.

The Ministry also revealed that currently, there are 651 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,417 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 38 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen. Three are on observation.

“Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 26 are general wards and seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Kagwe said.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Nurses: We are not doctors’ assistants
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

KMPDU announces death of another doctor
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

The new coronavirus variant in South Africa - Are concerns justified?
Health & Science - By Reuters

Do you need to deworm? These are the signs to look out for
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

1.4 million Kenyans to get virus vaccine by June
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

130 people test Covid-19 positive
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

New Covid-19 strain causing travel ripples as Kenya stays mum
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Pain of leprosy patients as treatment center is shut
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

Deadly 'unknown pneumonia worse than coronavirus' spreads through Kazakhstan
Health & Science - By Mirror

Latest Stories

Nurses: We are not doctors’ assistants
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

1.4 million Kenyans to get virus vaccine by June
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind
Health & Science - By Reuters

Do you need to deworm? These are the signs to look out for
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

130 people test Covid-19 positive
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Nurses, clinicians left out as doctors sign deal to end strike
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Seven babies die at hospital as health staff’s strike bites
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Covid-19: Kenya records 282 new cases, 91 recoveries
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

The new coronavirus variant in South Africa - Are concerns justified?
Health & Science - By Reuters

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in