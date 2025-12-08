Burden lifted at last: Teen reclaims her life after rare breast condition

Naomi Mutendwa and her daughter, Lydia, after she underwent surgery to remove gigantomstia. [Courtesy]

Naomi Mutendwa remembers the day she gave birth to her daughter Lydia, as though it were yesterday. The sixth of Naomi’s children, Lydian arrived into the world surrounded by the easy chaos of a large family, three lively older sisters and two boisterous brothers.

Naomi expected her youngest daughter to follow a familiar script: school, play, laughter, and the gentle unfolding of adolescence. For years, that is exactly what Lydia gave her — a bright child with a quick smile, a favourite of her teachers, and a girl already dreaming of becoming a teacher herself.