Court lifts ban on Marie Stopes safe abortion adverts, quashes KMPDC directive

The High Court in Nairobi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on Marie Stopes advertisements on safe abortion and quashed a directive by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) ordering the facility to transfer all its post-abortion patients to other hospitals.
Justice Chacha Mwita, in his judgment, said both the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and the KMPDC had conferred upon themselves powers they do not have.
The judge ruled that the mandate of the KFCB relates strictly to films and not advertisements, while the KMPDC can only regulate medical practitioners and not medical institutions.
