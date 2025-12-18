×
Premium

Court lifts ban on Marie Stopes safe abortion adverts, quashes KMPDC directive

Health & Science
 By Kamau Muthoni | 3h ago | 4 min read
 A demonstrator carrying a dummy coffin at Kenyatta avenue in Nairobi on 18th May 2019,churches leaders and other professionals KCPF,held a demonstration against Marie stopes Kenya clinic at ICA building in Nairobi and also the pulling down of Anti-Abortion billboards last month and the first week of May 2019.[FILE,Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on Marie Stopes advertisements on safe abortion and quashed a directive by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) ordering the facility to transfer all its post-abortion patients to other hospitals.

Justice Chacha Mwita, in his judgment, said both the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and the KMPDC had conferred upon themselves powers they do not have.

The judge ruled that the mandate of the KFCB relates strictly to films and not advertisements, while the KMPDC can only regulate medical practitioners and not medical institutions.

.

.

