Covid-19: 561 fresh cases recorded as caseload borders 90,000

Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur | December 9th 2020 at 07:10:39 GMT +0300

Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 561 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The figures raise the total caseload to 89,661.
In a statement seen by Standard Digital, the new cases come from 6,387 samples which shoot the country’s cumulative tests to 945,323.

Of those infected, 387 are male while 174 are female while the youngest case is a one-year-old infant and the oldest is aged 87.

Of the new cases, 539 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners.

Sadly, 7 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 1,552.

A total of 1,084 patients are admitted in various health facilities. For those in hospitals, 35 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 on supplementary oxygen and 18 on ventilatory support.

On a positive note, 355 patients recovered with 274 from home-based care while 81 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 70,194.

Also, 1,096 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide with 8,016 on home-based isolation and care, 63 in Intensive Care Unit- 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplementary oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

Distribution

Nairobi leads with 189 cases, Mombasa 85, Bungoma 65, Busia 36, Kericho 19, Kiambu 19, kwale 19, Kisumu 17,Embu 13, Kilifi 12, Nakuru 11, Lamu 11, Uasin Gishu 9, Marsabit 9, Kakamega 7, Nyeri 6, Kirinyaga 6, Machakos 4, Kajiado 3, Murang’a 2, Homabay 2, Turkana 2, Makueni 2, Tana River 2, Taita Taveta, Nyandarua and Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Meru, Siaya and Trans Nzoia 1 case each.

Away from the Covid-19 update, the world marked annual International Anti-Corruption Day, coming at a time that the country is yet come to terms with the allegations of multi-billion fund embezzlement at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

At the centre of it were claims of illegal awarding of multi-billion shilling contracts that made KEMSA to procure items at inflated prices. The glut has made the worth Sh6.3 billion worth of items to be idle in the warehouses. Selling them at the current market price would result in a Sh2.3 billion losses.

Speaking virtually to the Senate Health Committee, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangagi assured the senators that plans are underway to ensure that the PPEs will be accessible to hospitals and health workers by Friday, December 11.

“Kindly give us till Friday to be able to finish up on this issue. Counties are still drawing; however, the prices being high. We do expect that by the time this letter (letter from cabinet to allow KEMSA sell its deadstock at market price) comes up on Friday, we will be able to fill the gaps,” said Dr Mwangangi.

The insufficiency of PPEs has occasioned a strike by Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) which started on Monday and which according to them, would only end once the government meets their demands.

Another looming strike is in the offing after Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union suspended theirs on Monday giving the government 14 days for dialogue and time to address their issues.

Covid-19 in Kenya Covid-19 KEMSA KEMSA scandal
