×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is my 'honesty' actually hurting my husband?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 Is my 'honesty' actually hurting my husband? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

Some of my male friends at work were complaining that their wives mistreat them. I laughed them off, but then started wondering if my husband would say the same! Might I be doing something that’s upsetting my husband without me realising?

Hurting my Husband

 

Hi Hurting my Husband!

Women often say the most devastating things to their husbands. So avoid mockery, hostile humour, name-calling, eye-rolling and sneering. Instead, find constructive ways of saying what needs to be said.

Having unrealistic expectations can be very damaging. Happiness and contentment come from within, so strongly resist implying that all your problems result from your husband’s shortcomings.

Don’t attack his every flaw, magnifying every mistake and pointing out every failure, because everyone makes mistakes.

It’s hard living with someone negative all the time, even if you’re basically putting yourself down. It’s better to be happy with who you are and find ways to enhance each other’s lives rather than complaining.

Withholding sex is also hugely damaging. Your husband needs to connect with you sexually, just as you need to connect emotionally. Neither’s right nor wrong, you’re just different. You’d be really upset if he stopped talking to you for weeks, wouldn’t you? You expect your needs to be met, so it’s only fair to meet his.

If you start showing your husband that you don’t respect his opinions, he’ll soon start looking for approval somewhere else. So instead of being critical, just listen to him.

Avoid belittling your husband in front of your friends and family. Even if he’s done something stupid, you don’t need to tell everyone.

And don’t reject his advice. Men like fixing things, so if you have a problem, he’ll suggest ways to solve it. But if you’re dismissive, it sends the message that you don’t value his ideas. You don’t have to follow every suggestion he makes. But do pay attention and think about them.

Because you can either build your husband up or tear him down. The choice is yours. But there’s no doubt which one will produce the happier marriage!

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Is my 'honesty' actually hurting my husband?
Is my 'honesty' actually hurting my husband?
Next article
Could his sensitive nature and male friends mean he's gay?
Could his sensitive nature and male friends mean he's gay?
.

Similar Articles

Safely turning your fantasies into reality
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 27, 2025
Safely turning your fantasies into reality
Missing love: Divorce granted for lack of sex in couple's marriage
By Nancy Gitonga Sep. 26, 2025
Missing love: Divorce granted for lack of sex in couple's marriage
Are my husband's "bad habits" hiding a deeper issue?
By Chris Hart Sep. 23, 2025
Are my husband's "bad habits" hiding a deeper issue?
.

Latest Articles

Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world
Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
9h ago
Is my 'honesty' actually hurting my husband?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
9h ago
Could his sensitive nature and male friends mean he's gay?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
9h ago
World Contraception Day: Young couples embrace long-term contraceptive methods
Living
By Anjellah Owino
Sep. 27, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>How to handle sexual rejection
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 20, 2025
How to handle sexual rejection
>Keeping passion alive after 'I Do'
By Flavier Momanyi Sep. 17, 2025
Keeping passion alive after 'I Do'
>Is a good night's sleep the secret to a happier life?
By Chris Hart Sep. 16, 2025
Is a good night's sleep the secret to a happier life?
>Why is my new boyfriend so dramatic?
By Chris Hart Sep. 16, 2025
Why is my new boyfriend so dramatic?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved