×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Early financial habits every student should start building today

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 6 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Early financial habits every student should start building today
 Early financial habits every student should start building today (Photo: iStock)

Finance coach and advisor Margaret Njeri says that the best time to start saving is as soon as money comes in. Whether it’s pocket money, an allowance, or earnings from a side hustle, even small amounts teach discipline and set the stage for future financial stability.

Starting early, she explains, goes beyond building a bank balance, but it also teaches delayed gratification, responsible budgeting and financial discipline.

“Small, consistent savings today can grow into a cushion tomorrow paired with interest or safe investments,” she says.

Many students wonder how much they should put aside and Margaret recommends saving 20 per cent of every income.

She observes that the most common misconception students have is that they think they have to wait until they start working to start saving.

“Habits form now and waiting until adulthood makes saving harder,” she says.

Students can create a realistic budget using a simple notebook or a budgeting app by starting to track all sources of income: allowances, scholarships and freelance gigs, then listing regular expenses like food, transport­ and academic materials. She advises saving first and then spending later.

While saving comes first, she notes that students with a secure emergency fund can explore short-term investments. Fixed deposits of three to twelve months offer safe growth, while micro-investing apps allow students to invest tiny amounts in money markets.

She encourages students to open a student savings account or activate a digital wallet. Start small and over time, it accumulates into a strong foundation. When choosing accounts, she advises student-friendly options with low fees, no minimum balances, and mobile accessibility. SACCOs and money market fund accounts are also practical for disciplined saving, she says.

For higher yields, digital platforms such as M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa savings apps are convenient, mobile-friendly and more rewarding.

Earning while studying

“Students can get into side hustles like tutoring, online freelancing, reselling, content creation, delivery services, or campus-based services like printing and laundry to supplement income and boost savings,” she says.

To handle irregular expenses, such as trips, exams, or emergencies, she suggests a sinking fund—setting aside a little each week or month to cover planned future costs. She says this prevents last-minute stress and keeps finances predictable. Margaret notes that students usually receive money from scholarships or freelance work.

“Treating these like a steady income, like budgeting first and saving before spending, helps avoid the temptation to splurge,” she says.

Navigating peer pressure

Social spending affects financial discipline, says Margaret. She recommends declining activities outside their budget and suggesting low-cost alternatives.

Students can make saving fun by using challenges like ’50 bob a day’ or ‘no-spend weekends’ and reward themselves with small treats when they hit milestones to reinforce motivation, Margaret encourages.

According to the expert, habits formed in student life can have a lasting impact. It sets the foundation, and a student who budgets, saves, and is financially aware becomes a financially stable adult. One can plan for unexpected expenses or emergencies by building a small emergency fund that can cover transport, health, or urgent needs.

“They can reduce expenses without compromising quality of life by carrying lunch, sharing transport, limiting impulse online shopping, and taking advantage of student discounts,” she advises.

Margaret maintains that education is a priority investment, yet she advises saving even a small portion of income to prepare students for financial independence.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Early financial habits every student should start building today
Early financial habits every student should start building today
Next article
Ten money taboos to challenge
Ten money taboos to challenge
.

Similar Articles

Build a successful chama with friends
By Esther Muchene Sep. 20, 2025
Build a successful chama with friends
Signs you are good with money
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 17, 2025
Signs you are good with money
Strategies for managing your digital wallet
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 10, 2025
Strategies for managing your digital wallet
.

Latest Articles

Could his sensitive nature and male friends mean he's gay?
Could his sensitive nature and male friends mean he's gay?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
1h ago
Early financial habits every student should start building today
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
4h ago
Easy recipe: Spiced karanga dry fry
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
How to make your home an art gallery
Interior Décor
By Anjellah Owino
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>What you need to know about loud budgeting
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 3, 2025
What you need to know about loud budgeting
>Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 26, 2025
Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
>Building a fulfilling social life on a budget
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 20, 2025
Building a fulfilling social life on a budget
>Start your at-home side hustle today
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 29, 2025
Start your at-home side hustle today
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved