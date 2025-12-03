How social prescriptions boost mind and body (Photo: iStock)

In recent years, healthcare professionals have increasingly recognised the importance of addressing not only physical symptoms but also the social and emotional factors that influence health.

One approach is about lessening the burden of prescription pills and increasingly resorting to so-called social prescriptions.

Social prescriptions, sometimes referred to as community referrals, are recommendations made by healthcare providers that direct individuals toward social activities, support groups, or local services.

Rather than relying solely on medication or clinical treatment, social prescribing empowers patients to participate in activities that foster social connection, physical movement, and mental stimulation.

Common examples include joining local community activities, socialising with family and friends, attending mindfulness sessions, or participating in creative activities that you enjoy. One of the most significant advantages of social prescriptions is their impact on mental health. Loneliness and social isolation are increasingly recognised as major risk factors for depression, anxiety, and other psychological issues. By engaging with community groups or activities, individuals can build supportive networks, cultivate friendships, and enhance their sense of belonging.

Studies show that people who regularly participate in social activities report improved mood, reduced stress and higher levels of confidence. Furthermore, social prescribing helps break down the stigma associated with mental health challenges.

Beyond mental health, social prescriptions contribute to better physical well-being. Activities such as walking groups, yoga classes, or dance workshops promote regular exercise, which is essential for maintaining a healthy heart, strong muscles and flexible joints.

Physical activity is also linked to lower blood pressure, improved sleep, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.

For those recovering from illness or living with long-term conditions, tailored activities through social prescriptions can facilitate rehabilitation and promote independence.

Social prescribing also eases the burden on traditional healthcare systems. By addressing the root causes of ill health, such as isolation, inactivity, and lack of purpose, social prescriptions may reduce the need for frequent doctor visits, medication, or hospital admissions. This can lead to cost savings and improve the overall efficiency of healthcare delivery.

If you end up with a social prescription next time you are at your doctor’s, embrace it as a holistic approach to your overall well-being.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.