×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Struggling with finances? Here's how year-end review can reset your money life

Living
 By Anjellah Owino | 5 hours from now  | 3 Min read

As people move through the year earning, spending, saving, and investing, the end of the year calls one to reflect on the state of their finances.

Finance coach and advisor Margaret Njeri offers ways you can look back at those choices.

She describes financial closure as taking stock of your finances throughout the year and using those insights to prepare for the next. It is about understanding whether your financial behaviour matched your goals, values, and priorities.

The real insights from financial reviews, she says, come from examining the choices and habits behind the numbers.  

One of the main reasons to review your finances before the new year begins is that unexamined habits repeat themselves. Without this, people can easily carry on with the same patterns into the next year, and this can lead to feeling stuck financially. 

“A year-end review helps you celebrate progress, identify leaks, and start the new year with clarity. It is your chance to correct things before 2026 begins,” she says.

A detailed review starts with income and asks whether your earnings were stable or seasonal and whether you relied on one stream or several.

It then moves into spending and requires looking at big purchases and at the small habits throughout the year. This, Margaret says, asks where your money went and whether those expenses reflect what matters to you. 

The next step involves looking into your savings and investments and seeing if they grew or stagnated. You then look at debt and observe if it increased or reduced. Then you revisit your insurance to check if it is still relevant to your needs.

The review also entails assessing if your financial goals have been achieved, delayed, or ignored, along with the reasons behind the outcome.  

Margaret says that you can tell if you had a financially healthy year if you met most of your goals, spent intentionally, built savings, reduced debt, and still had peace of mind around money.

What challenges people during reviews is the tendency to focus only on numbers and ignore habits. Comparisons with others distort one’s idea of progress, and many people avoid confronting uncomfortable truths about overspending or impulse buying.

Others make hurried decisions in December, leaping into investments or large purchases, and another oversight is failing to update one’s goals even though life may have changed through new changes in personal priorities.

When year-end income such as bonuses or business profits comes in, she suggests equally enjoying the money and being responsible.

She encourages people to reward themselves while sticking to financial goals, growing their emergency reserves, and making space for giving.

“It is about treating this income as an opportunity to build up their finances while offering themselves the joy of their achievements,” she says.  

Margaret advises turning a financial review into an actionable plan for the next year by converting the insights into specific decisions. For example, stating the particular amount of money you want to go into your investment account monthly builds momentum.

“Automating transfers and setting accountability check-ins help these decisions become habits,” she says.

She also advises scheduling a meeting with a financial advisor early in the year to refine strategies and plan more effectively for taxes and future opportunities.

An important part of financial closure, she says, is going through the emergency fund.

She defines it as the first safety net and recommends having enough to cover three to six months of expenses. Strengthening this fund adds stability and prevents unnecessary debt when unexpected events arise.

Furthermore, you should also reflect on any overspending and impulse buying patterns and their reasons to be able to nip them in the bud. “Even as you spot these habits, detach guilt from past financial mistakes and view them as lessons about what needs to change in the new year,” she says.

Margaret believes that even people who are financially stable benefit from year-end reflection.

It helps reveal inefficiencies, ensures better tax planning, and improves portfolio performance.

High earners must assess if their money is productive or circulating without creating long-term growth.

They can use the review to redefine success for themselves by ensuring their financial goals match with their evolving lifestyle.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Meet Arfi Abdi, Garissa teen heading to New York to represent Kenya in global tech hackathon
Meet Arfi Abdi, Garissa teen heading to New York to represent Kenya in global tech hackathon
Next article
Struggling with finances? Here's how year-end review can reset your money life
Struggling with finances? Here's how year-end review can reset your money life
.

Similar Articles

Dr Margaret Awino, DCI officer making history with two PhDs, mission to transform policing
By Phares Mutembei 6h ago
Dr Margaret Awino, DCI officer making history with two PhDs, mission to transform policing
Psychology of end-year spending and how to stay mindful
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 8, 2025
Psychology of end-year spending and how to stay mindful
One man's trash, her thriving business
By Molly Chebet Nov. 8, 2025
One man's trash, her thriving business
.

Latest Articles

Meet Arfi Abdi, Garissa teen heading to New York to represent Kenya in global tech hackathon
Meet Arfi Abdi, Garissa teen heading to New York to represent Kenya in global tech hackathon
Living
By Molly Chebet
7m ago
Sexual health expert explains how to boost your confidence in the bedroom
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
1h ago
Gentle art of making friends again: Why adult friendship is hard, how to rebuild it
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
2h ago
Struggling with finances? Here's how year-end review can reset your money life
Living
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Album review: Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep
By Timo Muthuri Nov. 6, 2025
Album review: Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep
>Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 3, 2025
Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
>Is your job compromising your health?
By Esther Muchene Nov. 1, 2025
Is your job compromising your health?
>Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling
By Eve Waruingi Oct. 29, 2025
Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved