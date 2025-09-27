World Contraception Day: Young couples embrace long-term contraceptive methods (Photo: iStock)

This World Contraception Day, we explore how the younger generation is embracing contraception to secure healthier and more stable futures for themselves and their families.

Thanks to increased access and a broader understanding of reproductive rights, young people are now taking control of their futures and making informed decisions.

Kerubo Sharon, in her 20s, remembers the shock and uncertainty that came with unplanned parenthood. Looking back, she feels strongly that contraception education should be a top priority, especially for young people.

Presently, she’s found that non-hormonal contraceptives, with their fewer side effects, give her more control, allowing her to plan for the children she knows she can care for when the time is right.

Kerubo believes today’s generation is more informed and open to discussing contraception than ever before. “We’re literate, we’re talking about it and we’re making choices based on what works for us,” she says.

For many, the fear of unplanned pregnancies is real; couples want to enjoy safe, consensual sex without the heavy burden of unforeseen responsibility.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, 18 per cent of women aged 15-49 reported experiencing an unintended pregnancy, highlighting the widespread concern over unplanned pregnancies.

Timothy Muthuri, also in his 20s, doesn’t use male contraceptives but encourages his girlfriend to choose a long-term method instead of daily pills.

He explains that taking a pill every day is exhausting and missing one increases the risk of pregnancy. Timothy and his partner prefer methods with minimal side effects and longer protection so they can forget about it until renewal. To him, contraception feels like a lifeline. He worries about having a child in a relationship that might not last.

“Many of us are trying to build less stressful lives. You don’t want to bring a child into this world only for them to suffer. For me, that’s disheartening. Young couples are taking this conversation seriously and choosing long-term methods,” he says.

He continues to say, “Planned Parenthood is the way to go in my opinion. That way, you’re not trapped in providing for a family before you’re ready. In this era, you must plan the number of children.”

For Caro Lotui, contraception represents her path to planned parenthood. “I’m not ready for a child, and I want to make sure I can choose when the time is right,” she says.

Caro prioritises effectiveness when choosing her contraceptive method, understanding that it’s not just about preventing pregnancy but about taking control of her future. She also believes parents have an important role to play in education.

“I hope parents can help debunk the misconceptions around contraception, instead of leaving us to figure it out alone,” she says.

As a new parent, contraception is important for Harold Otinga. He and his partner first sought an implant at a public facility, but, due to slow services, opted for a private one despite the cost.

“Men should be part of family planning. I’d go for a vasectomy if female methods affected my partner’s health. Some claim it strips masculinity, but biologically, I don’t think it changes anything,” he says.

Nia Karanja, a recent graduate, has a more vibrant take on contraceptives. “Honestly, contraceptives feel like freedom. It's like being handed the keys to my own life and saying, ‘You get to choose when to build your family.’”

Nia sees the daily pill as a temporary inconvenience and loves how modern methods, like the implant, give her peace of mind.

“For me, it's not just about avoiding pregnancy, it’s about giving myself the space to grow, to focus on my career, to travel, and not have to worry about a baby popping up when I’m not ready. The implant, for instance? Game-changer. No more daily pills or ‘did I forget today?’ stress. It’s just… easy.” She says.

Kwame Odhiambo, a software developer, is passionate about the idea of shared responsibility in relationships.

“I’ve never understood why contraception has always been considered a woman's issue,” he says. “It’s not just her job to prevent pregnancy. It’s ours. We’re in this together.”

Kwame believes that having an open conversation about contraception is the foundation of a healthy, equal partnership.

“For me, it’s not even about being 'the man' in the relationship, it’s about being responsible. And knowing that we’re both choosing together what’s best for our future. You know, you can’t be all about ‘future goals’ if you haven’t even sorted this part out.”

“I know some guys freak out at the thought of contraception, but to me, it's a no-brainer. We're building a life together, so why wouldn’t you make sure you're both on the same page? If we want a family, let's plan for it when we’re both ready. No surprises.”

Health and human rights lawyer Allan Maleche says people’s attitudes towards contraceptives are dependent on background and beliefs. Educated people embrace it because they can access information, while in other settings, misconceptions prevail.

He adds that unavailability in government clinics, high costs, and poorly trained health workers remain barriers. He also questions policies restricting access for under-18s who are sexually active. “Article 43.1A of the constitution guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including reproductive healthcare. County governments, therefore, have a mandate to deliver contraception services,” he says.

The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey shows that one in five women who want to avoid pregnancy still lack access to modern contraception.

In addition, the survey highlights that the contraceptive prevalence rate in Kenya stands at 58.7 per cent, while 15 per cent of women aged 15-19 are already mothers or pregnant, highlighting the challenges young people face in accessing reliable contraception.

Muthoni Ndung’u, advocacy manager for Planned Parenthood Global-African Region, warns that a lack of contraception leads to teenage pregnancies, school dropouts and strain on families.

Contraception use is still challenged by myths that it causes infertility, reduces sex drive, harms health, or promotes promiscuity. Yet evidence links it to economic stability, better healthcare and education.

Muthoni highlights that cultural and religious values dictate people’s openness to contraception. In some communities, it’s viewed as interfering with God’s will or family lineage. In others, people privately support it but avoid public discussion due to stigma.

“Despite this, many cultural and faith leaders support responsible parenting and health. Engaging them constructively has opened doors,” she says.

From her experience, people voice fears when deciding on contraception. Women worry about side effects like weight gain and acne or judgment from providers, while others lack partner support. Men may fear losing control in decision-making. At the root is trust; people want reassurance that methods are safe and choices respected.

“Denying them information or services doesn’t protect them. It heightens risks of HIV, unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Providing contraception is about ensuring a girl in a rural or peri-urban setting has the same chance at health and education,” she says.