Quincy Icon: From IT student to turning songs into viral moves

Quincy, for those who may not know you, could you tell us who you are and give us a glimpse into your journey?

My name is Quinta Njoroge, but most people know me as Quincy Icon. I am a dancer, choreographer, and the founder of The Force Ke, a dance collective based in Nairobi. Our mission is to redefine dance standards in Kenya, both in terms of performance and presentation. We pride ourselves on creating unique moves, delivering polished productions, and packaging ourselves as professionals. We also hold auditions to bring new talent into the fold, ensuring the group remains dynamic and fresh. I was born and raised in Nairobi

Where and what did you study at university?

I attended Zetech University in Nairobi, where I pursued a degree in Information Technology.

Best or worst lecture?

(Laughs) Honestly, I can’t recall.

Are you currently working in the field you studied?

Not exactly. At the moment, I am not practising IT, although that is what I studied. My career has taken me in a different direction, but I still have an interest in technology and may revisit it in the future.

How was campus life?

Campus life was an eye-opener. It was a period of growth, independence, and self-discovery. It taught me valuable life skills beyond the classroom, lessons that still shape how I approach life today.

Any classmates you’ll never forget?

Yes, several friends made my university journey worthwhile. Their support and companionship turned those years into something memorable.

Tell us about your dance journey.

I began dancing back in high school. A friend introduced me, and to be honest, I was terrible at first. It started out as a distraction, something to pass the time. But after finishing school, I discovered a genuine love for dance. I joined a team, attended regular rehearsals, and before long, we started getting booked for weddings and events. Slowly but surely, what began as a hobby grew into a career.

Talk to us about one of your choreographies that went viral.

Several of my choreographies have gone viral, but my first major success was for Wahala by Bien and Adekunle Gold. Watching people from across the world embrace and perform my moves was magical. That feeling of seeing my work resonate globally is something I will never forget.

What challenges have you faced in the industry?

The biggest challenge is the lack of appreciation for dance as a craft. Too often, we work incredibly hard for little pay because the industry doesn’t fully value our contribution. Many people overlook the effort, creativity, and hours that go into choreography. To counter this, my team and I have had to build structures from scratch—systems that help us sustain ourselves and establish professionalism. It has been far from easy, but we are determined, and we keep pushing forward.

Tell us about choreographing for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 closing ceremony.

That was a dream come true. For the first time, I choreographed a stadium show, working alongside some of East Africa’s biggest musicians. The scale of it was overwhelming, yet exhilarating. The most fulfilling part was connecting dancers and musicians, weaving everything together into a seamless performance. Everyone brought their best, and seeing the choreographies executed flawlessly was a powerful moment. The experience still feels surreal.

Which have been your most memorable collaborations?

Every collaboration holds a special place for me. Each one is unique, with its own story, lessons, and impact. I approach all of them with the same dedication, so it would be unfair to single one out.

What’s next for Quincy Icon?

Expect bigger and bolder projects from me and The Force Ke. We’re working on collaborations with international artists, and we aim to travel more, sharing Kenya’s vibrant dance culture with the world. Dance is a universal language, and I want to ensure Kenya and East Africa are recognised as global contributors to this art form. So, stay tuned—there are exciting things ahead.

Any advice for young people who look up to you?

To every young dreamer out there: always put your best foot forward. Believe in yourself, show up with confidence, and never let doubt hold you back. You have everything it takes to achieve greatness. Keep going—you’ve got this.