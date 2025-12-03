×
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 16 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Fillet steak biriani
 Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani (Photo: Gemini)
Ingredients: 

1kg beef fillet steak

500ml veg oil

4 large onions, sliced

1/2 kg potatoes, peeled and cut into halves 

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced 

1 tablespoon whole pilau mix

2 tomatoes, cubed 

1 green pepper, finely diced 

250g tomato paste

3 lemons, squeezed

250ml buttermilk (maziwa lala)

Salt to taste

Rice 

2 cups pishori or basmati rice

4 cups water

1/2 teaspoon yellow food colour or saffron 

Salt to taste

Method:

Put the oil in a pan and fry the onions until golden brown. Using the same oil, fry the potatoes until they have a good crust on the outside, then keep them aside. Cut the fillet steak into cubes and keep aside. In a separate pan, put some vegetable oil (use the same oil for onions, it's flavourful) and fry the garlic and ginger.  Sauté for 2 minutes. Partly crush the whole pilau mix and continue to saute.

Add the beef fillet pieces, sauté for 2 minutes, then add a tablespoon of the Garam Masala. Stir well, then add tomatoes, green peppers, tomato paste and yoghurt. Stir, then add the fried potatoes. Sprinkle fried onions on top and add the lime juice. Bring to a boil, cover and let it cook until reduced, about 20-25 minutes on medium heat. 

On the other hand, measure 4 cups of water and add rice and salt. Cover until the rice is almost cooked. Sprinkle the yellow food colour on the rice and 2 tablespoons of the oil used to fry onions. Cover with a tight lid and put on a low flame so that the rice can steam and become fluffy. Enjoy!

