Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
 Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial (Photo: iStock)

The chamomile flower has a long history, dating back thousands of years. It is used in traditional medicine and as a flavouring agent in various beverages. While chamomile is well-known for its use in tea and its calming properties, it has also been incorporated into cocktails, either as an infusion or as a component in liqueurs. This refreshing cocktail is one of its rich attributes, which one can enjoy with friends and family.

INGREDIENTS:

Tanqueray No. Ten.

Fresh lime juice.

Chamomile cordial.

Aquafaba juice or egg white (optional)

Dry hibiscus powder.

Lemon wedges.

METHOD

Start by putting 20ml of the chamomile cordial into a shaker and add 20ml of fresh lime juice. Then pour 10ml of aquafaba juice or egg white, but this is optional. Add 50ml of Tanqueray No. Ten and shake until it is good and ready.

Now, prepare the cocktail glass by putting a lemon wedge on the rim in order to garnish. Dust your glass with dry hibiscus powder to make the cocktail more attractive. Double strain your cocktail into the ready glass and enjoy your refreshing cocktail.

CHAMOMILE CORDIAL

Use eight teabags of chamomile in a pitcher and add 500ml of fresh water. Then add 1kg of Sugar to the water. Bring it to boil and sieve the bags out when boiled. Prepare your corn starch on the side by adding three dessert spoonsful on a tea cup that is half full with cold water (same as when making porridge.) Pour the mixture into the boiling cordial to thicken. Keep stirring to avoid forming crumps and cool the cordial once it has boiled. Add a teaspoon of citric acid and stir. (Citric brings the Tart and its acts as a preservative too).

This delicious cocktail is by King Kline Ojal.

