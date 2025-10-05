×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Signs you're over-hydrating your skin

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 12 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Signs you’re over-hydrating your skin
 Signs you’re over-hydrating your skin (Photo: iStock)

Over-hydration, also known as barrier saturation, does not occur from drinking too much water, but from overwhelming the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin) with too many humectant-heavy products, such as serums, essences and creams. While the intention is good, the result is compromised skin barrier function.

Swelling: Does your skin look visibly puffy, overly smooth and almost 'waterlogged', to the extent that it loses its natural texture? If so, you are probably applying too much product.

Dampness: If your skin feels damp or sticky long after applying products, this indicates that the barrier is saturated and unable to properly absorb or regulate moisture.

Breakouts: You need to give your skin a break when you start to notice small, clear bumps (sometimes referred to as hydro-acne) or increased general congestion due to the barrier’s inability to effectively shed dead skin cells.

Redness: As you would expect, over-hydrated skin will eventually become fragile and show increased redness and sensitivity, and may even experience a slight stinging sensation, because the barrier has been disrupted and stripped of its natural lipids.

How to correct it

Temporarily cut back on all but the most basic products. Use only a gentle, non-foaming cleanser and a barrier-repair cream.

Choose moisturisers that are rich in ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids to help rebuild the skin's lipid barrier. Avoid relying too heavily on pure humectants, especially those with high concentrations of hyaluronic acid, until your skin has stabilised.

Apply moisturiser once a day, ideally at night, and allow the skin to self-regulate during the day.

Stop using all chemical and physical exfoliants, such as AHAs, BHAs and retinoids, to give the barrier time to heal.

Focus on lipid replenishment to give your skin time to dry out slightly, allowing the natural barrier function to be restored. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
Next article
Are hair oils worth the hype?
Are hair oils worth the hype?
.

Similar Articles

How to treat and soften cracked heels
By Esther Muchene Sep. 25, 2025
How to treat and soften cracked heels
Is your hair overprocessed? What to do
By Esther Muchene Sep. 20, 2025
Is your hair overprocessed? What to do
Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
By Molly Chebet Sep. 17, 2025
Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
.

Latest Articles

Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
10h ago
Coder who turned civic frustration into global recognition
Achieving Woman
By Mike Kihaki and Emmanuel Kipchumba
10h ago
Signs you're ready for entrepreneurship
Managing Your Money
By Esther Muchene
10h ago
Is marriage still the goal, or just one path among many?
Relationships
By Eve Waruingi
10h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 17, 2025
Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
>Look sharp, feel fresh: Grooming tips for men on the go
By Ryan Kerubo Sep. 10, 2025
Look sharp, feel fresh: Grooming tips for men on the go
>Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs
By Molly Chebet Sep. 9, 2025
Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs
>Water could be the cause of your hair problems
By Esther Muchene Sep. 6, 2025
Water could be the cause of your hair problems
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved