Water could be the cause of your hair problems (Photo: iStock)

The quality of the water, particularly its mineral content and ‘hardness’, can have a detrimental effect on the hair shaft and scalp. Hard water contains a high concentration of dissolved minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium.

The first sign of hard water damage is often dullness. The mineral build-up creates a rough texture on the hair cuticle, preventing light from reflecting off the hair and resulting in a dull, lifeless appearance. Another consequence is dryness and brittleness.

A mineral film can prevent moisture from reaching the hair shaft, resulting in chronic dehydration. Over time, the hair will feel coarse and become more susceptible to breakage. Rough cuticles also prevent hair strands from lying smoothly, contributing to persistent frizz, even in low-humidity environments. Scalp irritation is another common issue.

The mineral residue accumulates on the scalp and clogs hair follicles, leading to dryness and itchiness and exacerbating conditions such as dandruff.

Finally, if you find that your permanent hair dye never lasts more than a few washes, this may be due to mineral build-up oxidising and altering the hair’s pigment, causing the colour to fade prematurely or turn brassy.

There are several solutions you can try to address these issues. One of the most effective long-term solutions is to install a high-quality shower filter. If you wash your hair at home, a shower filter containing KDF (Kinetic Degradation Fluxion) media can significantly reduce the mineral content, chlorine and other impurities in the water.

This improves the health of both your hair and your skin. Another option is to use a clarifying or chelating shampoo. These shampoos contain ingredients such as Disodium EDTA or Tetrasodium EDTA, which bind to mineral ions and remove them from the hair effectively. Using such a shampoo once or twice a month can help restore your hair’s health.