Products to watch out for if you have sensitive skin

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
Products to watch out for if you have sensitive skin
 Products to watch out for if you have sensitive skin (Photo: iStock)

Individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin must adopt a different approach when selecting topical products to prevent irritation and exacerbation of existing conditions.

While the allure of quick fixes or potent treatments can be strong, do not be tempted to use certain formulations and components just because they worked for someone else.

Using the wrong products can be counterproductive, as they undermine the skin’s barrier function and create an environment that fosters inflammation and further acne development.

This is why it is crucial to research what ingredients to avoid to achieve stable, clear and healthy skin.

Abrasive scrubs containing irregular particles, such as crushed nut shells or large sugar granules, can mechanically damage the delicate skin barrier. Instead, opt for gentle chemical exfoliants and use them sparingly to promote cell turnover without causing undue stress.

Similarly, it is best to avoid products containing high concentrations of denatured alcohol, such as toners, astringents and certain treatment solutions. While alcohol can temporarily make skin feel tighter and reduce oiliness, its long-term effects are detrimental. 

You should also avoid products laden with synthetic fragrances. These can trigger contact dermatitis in those with sensitive skin. This manifests as redness, itching and heightened reactivity.

Opting for fragrance-free products, or products with natural fragrances and exercising caution significantly reduces the risk of adverse reactions.

If you’re prone to clogged pores, it's especially important to analyse occlusive comedogenic ingredients such as heavy mineral oils or petrolatum.

While these ingredients can be highly moisturising for dry skin, their molecular structure can form a film on the skin’s surface, trapping sebum, dead skin cells and bacteria within the follicles. Always check product labels for ‘non-comedogenic’ or ‘non-acnegenic’ when selecting moisturisers, sunscreens or make-up.

Lastly, using overly potent or multiple active ingredients simultaneously can overwhelm sensitive, acne-prone skin. Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and retinoids are invaluable in the management of acne, but combining too many strong actives at once, or using them at excessively high concentrations, will lead to irritation, peeling and increased sensitivity.

Instead, use them under professional guidance, one product at a time, to allow the skin to acclimatise and minimise adverse reactions.

