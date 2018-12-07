ALSO READ: Bad hair day? Six easy ways to make a classy braid chignon
This week, we put cobalt blue pants to work and the results were dressed-up, dressed-down, and sexy. Many curvy women think they can’t pull off the A-line pants look but there is nothing wrong with trying new things.
These pants will definitely brighten up any look! Here are some subtle yet chic ways to wear blue pants and transform your style.
What she’s wearing:
1. Earrings: Zanta Adeyde
Turtleneck: MRP
Dress: 4U2
Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers
2. Neckpiece and bracelets: Kipato Unbranded
Turtleneck: MRP
Blue pants: Kenyan slayers
3. Earrings, bracelets, rings: Zanta Adeyde
Turtleneck: MRP
Denim jacket: F&F Clothing
Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers
4. Earrings: Kipato Unbranded
Top: 4U2
Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers
5. Earrings: Kipato Unbranded
Top: Kenyan Slayers
Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers
6. Shirt: Man cave
Top and pants: Kenyan Slayers
Photography: Kuyoh Photography; Instagram: @kuyohphotography; Facebook: Kuyoh Taking pictures
Modelling agency: Velour Modelling Agency; Facebook: Velour Models; Instagram: @Velour Models
Model: Judith Wanyoyi
Where to find them:
1. Kenyan Slayers: E15, City market Stalls, Muindi Mbingu Street, Nairobi. Instagram: @kenyanslayers
2. Kipato Unbranded: Elysee Plaza, Kilimani Road, Instagram: @kipatounbranded
3. MRP: Stanbank House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi; Garden City, Thika Super Highway, Nairobi; The Junction Mall, Ngong Road, Nairobi; Galleria Mall, Karen, Nairobi; Nyali Plaza, Main Nyali Road, Mombasa.
4. F & F: 1st floor, The Hub, Karen, NairobiSarit Center, Karuna Road, Westlands, Nairobi.
5. 4U2: Sarit Centre, Karuna Road, Westlands, Nairobi.
6. Zanta Adeyde: E-mail:[email protected]; Facebook: Zanta Adeyde; Instagram: zanta_adeyde
