This week, we put cobalt blue pants to work and the results were dressed-up, dressed-down, and sexy. Many curvy women think they can’t pull off the A-line pants look but there is nothing wrong with trying new things.

These pants will definitely brighten up any look! Here are some subtle yet chic ways to wear blue pants and transform your style.

What she’s wearing:

1. Earrings: Zanta Adeyde

Turtleneck: MRP

Dress: 4U2

Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers

2. Neckpiece and bracelets: Kipato Unbranded

Turtleneck: MRP

Blue pants: Kenyan slayers

3. Earrings, bracelets, rings: Zanta Adeyde

Turtleneck: MRP

Denim jacket: F&F Clothing

Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers

4. Earrings: Kipato Unbranded

Top: 4U2

Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers

5. Earrings: Kipato Unbranded

Top: Kenyan Slayers

Blue pants: Kenyan Slayers

6. Shirt: Man cave

Top and pants: Kenyan Slayers

Photography: Kuyoh Photography; Instagram: @kuyohphotography; Facebook: Kuyoh Taking pictures

Modelling agency: Velour Modelling Agency; Facebook: Velour Models; Instagram: @Velour Models

Model: Judith Wanyoyi

Where to find them:

1. Kenyan Slayers: E15, City market Stalls, Muindi Mbingu Street, Nairobi. Instagram: @kenyanslayers

2. Kipato Unbranded: Elysee Plaza, Kilimani Road, Instagram: @kipatounbranded

3. MRP: Stanbank House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi; Garden City, Thika Super Highway, Nairobi; The Junction Mall, Ngong Road, Nairobi; Galleria Mall, Karen, Nairobi; Nyali Plaza, Main Nyali Road, Mombasa.

4. F & F: 1st floor, The Hub, Karen, NairobiSarit Center, Karuna Road, Westlands, Nairobi.

5. 4U2: Sarit Centre, Karuna Road, Westlands, Nairobi.

6. Zanta Adeyde: E-mail:[email protected]; Facebook: Zanta Adeyde; Instagram: zanta_adeyde