Why December is the best time to set New Year's resolutions (Photo: iStock)

With December being a natural time for reflection, what better moment is there to also plan ahead for the new year?

According to Rosy Choudhury, founder of Tera Lead and leadership coach, the final month of the year is ideal for setting New Year’s resolutions because it allows people to evaluate the past and prepare consciously for the future.

As the new year dawns, people start thinking about school schedules, returning to work, and everything else in between. Creating resolutions at that point can be overwhelming, and you may miss out on small but meaningful intentions that could make a significant difference.

While reflection can happen at any time, Rosy explains that December offers a vantage point from which to understand the year that is ending and to plan intentionally for the year ahead. Reflection is the starting point for strengthening self-awareness, which in turn enables one to set purposeful and realistic goals.

“Taking a pause at year’s end helps you recognise patterns in your life, celebrate achievements, and identify habits you want to change,” she says.

There is no single approach to reflection that suits everyone.

“Some people reflect best while walking, exercising, or spending time with family. Others need quiet time or conversations with friends; you need to know what gives you peace and clarity so that you go into the new year with purpose,” she says.

Psychologically, she adds, planning resolutions before the year begins provides clarity and direction. It gives a clearer picture of what we might overlook in day-to-day life and helps us focus on what truly matters.

She suggests keeping the planning process simple and measurable, noting that reflection is continuous and that small, achievable changes are often the most effective.

“You don’t have to reflect on everything at once; you can choose one aspect of your life and start there. It lowers stress and energises you for what lies ahead,” she advises.

Just as reflecting in small, spaced-out chunks of time is beneficial, breaking resolutions into smaller goals makes them more manageable, as too many changes at once can be overwhelming. She recommends starting with one or two actionable steps that align with your broader vision. For example, if you want to practise more gratitude, set a few achievable goals that support that intention.

When identifying habits to change, Rosy suggests paying attention to your triggers and responses. Examine your patterns to see which habits have helped you, which ones hold you back, and how you react to certain situations.

Reflecting on achievements and setbacks is another important step in year-end reflection. Even if the year has brought challenges, Rosy says that focusing on positive experiences and leaning on your support system as you set new intentions can help keep you motivated.

“Measurable goals, coupled with accountability partners, can help sustain motivation throughout the year,” she says.

Beginning to act on your resolutions in December can also help you build habits early and identify any gaps. By the time January arrives, you will already have started living some of your intentions.

“The start of the year can be hectic, and many people rush into routines without real reflection. December gives you time to think and enter the new year prepared,” she says.