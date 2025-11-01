Six soft moments that build physical intimacy (Photo: iStock)

The growing trend of softness as a lifestyle has also found its place in how couples express physical intimacy.

This virtue of intimacy has inspired a revival of ancient practices where slowness, connection and presence take over intensity and performance.

Here are six other soft moments that can help couples build deeper physical intimacy:

Shared rest

Resting together is one of the most underrated forms of closeness. Whether it’s taking an afternoon nap together or lying quietly before sleep, shared rest allows partners to simply be. It removes the need for activity and performance and replaces it with ease.

Care

This is a soft yet powerful expression of intimacy that reminds your partner that they are valued beyond physical attraction. It’s an intimacy that grows over time that comes from thoughtfulness and kindness. When couples practise care, they nurture trust and emotional safety, which positively affects intimacy.

Comfort

Physical intimacy starts with comfort, where couples feel a sense of ease with themselves and with their partner. It’s being able to be open, to relax in each other’s company just as you are, and through simple gestures like hugging, cuddling and holding hands.

Slow act

Slowing down has become a fad in the rush of daily life and this concept is flowing naturally into intimacy. The idea of slow intimacy draws inspiration from ancient tantra, a practice originating from India. This approach encourages partners to mindfully explore sensations and meditative intimate moments.

Silence

Silence can be one of the most intimate expressions between two people. Silence during an embrace rids one of any pressure.

Non-sexual touch

Not all touch has to be sexual. Physical affection outside the bedroom, like gentle strokes on the arm, stroking hair and wrapping an arm around each other, supports intimacy.