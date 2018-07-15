ALSO READ: Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

The British Association of Sexual Health and HIV published on CNN a new worry about a recently discovered new disease called Mycoplasma Genitalium, known as MG, which could develop into a super-disease.

MG was discovered during the early 1980’s, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but it still a much unknown sexual transmitted disease. It is similar to chlamydia and gonorrhea, both men and women can suffer it and the symptoms include irritation, bleeding after intercourse, painful urination and watery discharge from the manhood. According to PLoS Pathogens 2011 study, MG, is very dangerous because of other conditions it can cause, such as pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and cervix infection in women.

The biggest reason why health experts are very worry about the MG spreading is because its effects are being treated with chlamydia drugs, which creates antibiotics resistance what makes MG to become a stronger disease.

To protect yourself from MG and other sexual transmitted diseases use condom when having sex, also get tested regularly and pay attention to symptoms in and around your pelvic area.