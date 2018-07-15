﻿ The little known STI that would cost you infertility : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Health

The STI you don’t know about but is fast spreading

user-avatar
By
Mara Fernandez

15th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

The British Association of Sexual Health and HIV published on CNN a new worry about a recently discovered new disease called Mycoplasma Genitalium, known as MG, which could develop into a super-disease.

MG was discovered during the early 1980’s, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but it still a much unknown sexual transmitted disease. It is similar to chlamydia and gonorrhea, both men and women can suffer it and the symptoms include irritation, bleeding after intercourse, painful urination and watery discharge from the manhood. According to PLoS Pathogens 2011 study, MG, is very dangerous because of other conditions it can cause, such as pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and cervix infection in women.

The biggest reason why health experts are very worry about the MG spreading is because its effects are being treated with chlamydia drugs, which creates antibiotics resistance what makes MG to become a stronger disease.

To protect yourself from MG and other sexual transmitted diseases use condom when having sex, also get tested regularly and pay attention to symptoms in and around your pelvic area.

sexual health
sti
sexual transmitted disease
mg
Mycoplasma Genitalium
use condom
clean interocurse
protect yourself
get tested
intercourse
intercourse diseases

Related Stories

Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

Achieving Woman

Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

By Wanja Mbuthia

Six ways to get past a difficult or bad breakup

Girl Talk

Six ways to get past a difficult or bad breakup

By Esther Muchene

Sorry Selena Gomez: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s love story since 2009

Entertainment

Sorry Selena Gomez: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s love story since 2009

By Mara Fernandez

Eight interesting reasons why you should not pluck that strand of grey hair on your head

Hair

Eight interesting reasons why you should not pluck that strand of grey hair on your head

By Esther Muchene

Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy, sweet family photos of their vacation in Monaco

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy, sweet family photos of their vacation in Monaco

By Wanja Mbuthia and Mara Fernandez

Five characteristics men look for in women they want to marry

Girl Talk

Five characteristics men look for in women they want to marry

By Mara Fernandez

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman