President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi?

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi? has become a darling to many especially after physically going to Russia to cheer on the Croatian Football team in the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Despite having participated in four World Cup matches before this one, this is the very first time that the Croatian team has made it to the finals. Maybe it is the motivation they are getting from their adorable president.

Here are important things you should know about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi?:

1. She was born on 29 April 1968 in Rijeka, Croatia to Dubravka and Branko Grabar.

2. She is the first female president of Croatia.

3. She made history as Croatian’s youngest president when she assumed office at the age of 46 in February 2015.

4. She is a scholar and has a master's degree in International Relations from the Faculty of Political Science at the University of Zagreb.

5. She is a practicing Roman Catholic and declares her adherence to traditional Christian values.

6. She has been married to Jakov Kitarovi? since 1996 and they have two children.

7. She has several years of experience as a politician and diplomat, having served as Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy at NATO from 2011 to 2014.

8. Grabar-Kitarovi? speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese fluently in addition to her native Croatian and has an understanding of Italian, French and German as well.