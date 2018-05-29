ALSO READ: Seven things you should never do while on your periods

Many of us are accustomed to the ‘look before you flush’ when it comes to urine and poop but rarely are women told to look at their period after toilet use.

When that time of the month comes, several things happen and it can be hard to tell whether or not our vagina is just doing its thing or whether something is actually wrong.

Most women tackle their periods head on hoping for the best getting by the best they can. However, it's very important to pay attention to whether your period changes significantly because it could be signaling a more serious problem.

Here are five things your period could be telling you about your body and health that should be taken into serious consideration.

Hormonal imbalance

If you do not have regular periods it could be a sign that your hormones are out of balance which can lead to the symptoms commonly associated with PMT such as headaches, mood swings, night sweats, fatigue and weight gain. While it is normal to experience irregular periods from time to time, it is not normal when this happens all the time.

Endometriosis

According to Mayo Clinic, this is an often-painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, the endometrium, grows outside your uterus. While the exact cause of the condition still remains unknown, it happens when the body cannot rid itself of the tissue properly which can cause extreme cramps and problems with menstruation. It can also lead to painful or heavy periods, pain during and following sex, bleeding between periods and difficulty conceiving.

Risk of infertility

If your ovulation cycle is not working properly then it can be very difficult to become pregnant. Endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome can lead to infertility as can growths on the uterine wall and polyps caused by heavy bleeding according to Narendra Pisal, a consultant gynecologist at London Gynaecology. While many of the changes to your period can be relatively minor, they can be a sign something is wrong.

Cancer

While many women bleed in between periods and ignore what could be going on, according to the NHS heavy bleeding or bleeding between periods is an indication you could have uterine cancer hence the need for a checkup. The risk of womb cancer increases with age, hormonal imbalance and being overweight. Women who have more estrogen in their system are also likely to develop the disease.

Extreme stress

Stress not only affects your mental health and general wellbeing but it can impact your cycle. During extreme stress, adrenalin, commonly known as the fight or flight hormone, is released. If your periods stop it could mean you need to take some time out to de-stress. According to studies, adrenalin can severely interrupt the body’s hormonal equilibrium to the extent it can actually prevent conception.