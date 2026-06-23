Paula Kahumbu honoured at National Geographic Museum for lifetime conservation work

For more than three decades, Dr Paula Kahumbu has stood at the forefront of wildlife conservation, environmental education, and public advocacy, emerging as one of Kenya’s most influential women and a globally respected voice for nature.

Her journey from a curious young girl growing up in Nairobi to becoming an internationally celebrated conservation leader is a story of courage, persistence, and unwavering commitment to protecting Kenya’s natural heritage.

This month, Dr Kahumbu received one of the highest recognitions of her career when her life’s work was featured at the newly opened National Geographic Museum of Exploration in Washington, DC.

Visitors entering the museum are greeted by a striking photograph of her on the entrance doors of National Geographic headquarters, a tribute to a woman whose work has helped redefine conservation in Africa.

For many, the recognition symbolises not only her personal achievements but also the growing influence of African conservation leadership on the global stage.

“This is an overwhelming honour. To see my photograph on the doors of National Geographic in Washington, DC, and to know that inside the museum there is an exhibit about my life’s work, is deeply moving. But this story is not mine alone,” said Dr Kahumbu.

“It belongs to millions of Kenyans whose voices, hands, courage and belief helped defend our elephants when they were being slaughtered for ivory.”

Born on June 25, 1966, in Nairobi, Dr Kahumbu attended Loreto Convent Msongari, where she developed a deep curiosity about nature and wildlife. Growing up in a country renowned for its rich biodiversity, she became fascinated by the natural world and the delicate relationship between people and wildlife.

Her academic journey would later equip her with the knowledge needed to tackle some of conservation’s most complex challenges. She earned a government scholarship to study Ecology and Biology at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. Determined to deepen her expertise, she pursued a Master’s degree in Wildlife and Range Science at the University of Florida, graduating in 1992.

Her passion for wildlife research eventually led her to Princeton University in the United States, where she completed a PhD in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. Her doctoral research focused on elephants in the Shimba Hills ecosystem on Kenya’s coast, laying the foundation for what would become a lifelong mission to protect Africa’s largest land mammals.

She later completed a certificate in the Program for Management Development at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria, strengthening her leadership and management skills.

Before pursuing her PhD, Kahumbu worked with the Kenya Wildlife Service under the mentorship of renowned conservationist Richard Leakey.

One of the defining moments in her career came when she was tasked with counting and measuring Kenya’s ivory stockpile ahead of the historic ivory burn led by Leakey in 1989. The globally televised event sent a powerful message against the ivory trade and profoundly influenced her future path.

Witnessing the scale of elephant slaughter transformed her focus from primate research to elephant conservation.

At a time when elephant populations across Africa were under severe threat from poaching, Dr Kahumbu chose to dedicate her career to protecting the species.

In 2007, she became Chief Executive Officer of WildlifeDirect, a conservation organization founded by Richard Leakey to amplify African conservation voices.

Under her leadership, WildlifeDirect has grown into one of Africa’s most influential conservation organizations, championing wildlife protection, environmental justice, public education, and storytelling.

The organization has tackled issues ranging from wildlife crime and habitat destruction to climate change and environmental governance.

What sets Dr Kahumbu apart is her ability to connect science with public action. Rather than confining conservation to researchers and policymakers, she has made it a national conversation involving ordinary citizens, schools, businesses, media houses, and government agencies.

Perhaps her most transformative achievement has been the “Hands Off Our Elephants” campaign.

Launched in 2014 alongside former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, the campaign sought to combat elephant poaching and ivory trafficking at a time when more than 100,000 elephants had been killed across Africa within three years.

The initiative mobilized unprecedented public support and transformed wildlife conservation into a national priority.

Through campaigns, advocacy, public awareness initiatives, and legislative reforms, the campaign helped strengthen Kenya’s response to wildlife crime and significantly contributed to reducing elephant poaching.

The movement demonstrated the power of citizen action and showed that conservation could succeed when people unite around a common cause.

One of Dr Kahumbu’s greatest strengths has been her ability to tell stories that inspire action.

Recognising that facts alone rarely change behaviour, she turned to television, film, and digital media to bring conservation closer to the public.

She produced and hosted wildlife programmes including Wild Talk and the award-winning Wildlife Warriors, which have reached millions of viewers across Kenya and beyond.

Her influence expanded globally when she became the presenter of National Geographic’s acclaimed series ‘Secrets of the Elephants’ in 2023. The documentary showcased the intelligence, emotions, and social complexity of elephants while highlighting conservation challenges across Africa and Asia.

Dr Kahumbu’s achievements have earned her many honours. She is a National Geographic Explorer, the 2021 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year, a recipient of the prestigious Whitley Gold Award, the Princeton in Africa Medal, the Jackson Wild Legacy Award, and the Royal Geographical Society’s inaugural Esmond B. Martin Prize.

She was also named among the Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women in 2022 and serves on the board of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) International.

In 2022, she became the first National Geographic Explorer appointed to the National Geographic Society Board of Trustees.