Michelle Obama

Former First lady if the United States, Michelle Obama is seemingly yet to come to terms with happened during the 2016 presidential elections in the US. Speaking during the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, earlier this month, Michelle expressed her disappointment in women who voted in favour of Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Seven sneaky reasons you may be experiencing hair loss

"In light of this last election, I'm concerned about us, as women, and what we think about ourselves and about each other,” Michelle ranted. "What is going on in our heads where we let that happen? So I do wonder what young girls are dreaming about, if we're still there."

Even though Michelle was careful not to mention names, she insinuated that Hillary Clinton was the most qualified person for the job. "When the most qualified person running was a woman and look what we did instead, I mean, that says something about where we are, if we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar that we don't have for men ... if we're not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president, compared to what?"

Michelle admitted that she still believes that girls are still being taught to be perfect and are held to a higher standard than men.

This is not the first time the former first lady expressed her disappointment in Trump’s female voters as in September 2017, during a conference, she said "any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice."

ALSO READ: Ways your phone may be contributing to the damage of your skin