I pay my parents every month for giving birth to me: Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee

Controversial Kenyan songstress Esther Akoth is at it again. Akothee, as she is popularly known, is one who never shies off from flaunting her life on social media for the world to see. Seemingly to thriving on online theatrics, the Oyoyo hit-maker took to social media to show guys how to appreciate their parents. But being Akothee, she did it in the most dramatic way:

ALSO READ: Ruth Matete opens up about attempting suicide severally and the lessons she learnt

“Some would rather post their grandmother's than their parents when they visit home because it's normal for a grandmother to live in a thatched house ???? the only time they call their parents it's when it's something to do with documentation e.g. parents ID or birth certificates.”

She went ahead to boast how she treats her parents:

Akothee's parents

“Well all my parents are on monthly pay roll , I pay them for giving birth to me and taking care of me ! Their salaries land before my employees . Apart from zile tuempesa endless za kuchokesha ????????????#RESPEKTMADAMBOSS”