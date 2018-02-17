﻿ How to get around costly fertility treatments : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Health

How to get around costly fertility treatments

user-avatar
By
Dr Alfred Murage

17th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

Dear Doctor,

I have been suffering from infertility for many years. I cannot afford advanced fertility treatment which has been advised as it’s too expensive. Can’t fertility treatment be more affordable?

Answer

Advanced fertility treatment is way too expensive for majority of deserving couples. We are talking of treatments like test-tube babies (usually referred to as IVF). But costs associated with infertility start to build up the moment the diagnosis is suspected.

Your expenses start with initial consultations, then rise steeply with diagnostic tests and operative procedures for some. Initial recommended treatments may fail, getting you back to a repeat vicious cycle of accumulating costs. To make matters worse, there’s limited insurance cover for infertility treatment.

But there are practical ways of getting round the massive bills associated with infertility. It’s a pity majority of infertile couples are ignorant of how to get the best out of their money, and still end up with a baby.

Even more disheartening is the fact those offering fertility services may not always take objective steps to assure individualised cost-effective approaches to limit costs.

ALSO READ: Simple ways to prevent smelly and stinky feet

Let’s start with your initial assessment when faced with infertility. This should be done by the most qualified specialist. There must be a deliberate focus to work out what the problem might be, even before recommending any tests.

A good number of infertile couples should be able to get appropriate advice and treatment without being subjected to unnecessary testing or procedures. This translates into ample savings, and a pregnancy to boot.

If there any tests to be done, these need to be directed to making a diagnosis that remains unclear. There is nothing like routine testing for infertility. Many couples end up with a barrage of tests that are a complete waste of time and money, without getting closer to the eventual goal of conception. Worse still is being told to repeat tests that have only been done recently! If your doctor recommends several expensive tests, you need to ask why. If answers are not forthcoming, go elsewhere and save some money.

The same goes for operative procedures. A good number of women (and men), get operated on unnecessarily and expensively, even when the said procedure isn’t linked to the infertility. Be very clear an operation is absolutely necessary. If doubts arise, run with your money.

Once your assessment is complete, your specialist must make quick decisions on treatment options. Back and forth reviews waste too much time, and money too. Simple treatments often work, and should always be offered when appropriate.

There are low-cost approaches which can be individualized, saving costs and leading to some successes. Always ask about these. Approach your insurer, they may make an exception for you. Some charitable institutions may offer help, or low cost credit.

Keep your wits about you, and your treatment may end up costing less.

ALSO READ: The surprising health benefits of turmeric ginger tea

 

Dr Alfred Murage is a consultant gynaecologist and fertility specialist. Reach him on [email protected]

telegram-follow
Asktthedoctor
fertility
health
sexual health
next

Related Stories

The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

Girl Talk

The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

By Shanniq Monicah

Simple ways to prevent smelly and stinky feet

Wellness

Simple ways to prevent smelly and stinky feet

By Shanniq Monicah

The surprising health benefits of turmeric ginger tea

Healthy Eating

The surprising health benefits of turmeric ginger tea

By Shanniq Monicah

Five reasons why you're farting so much and what makes them smell so bad

Health

Five reasons why you're farting so much and what makes them smell so bad

By Mirror

Medication Adherence Key to Epilepsy Treatment

Health

Medication Adherence Key to Epilepsy Treatment

By Fredrick Beuchi Mboya

5 benefits of raw honey that you need to know

Healthy Eating

5 benefits of raw honey that you need to know

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

Girl Talk

Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

By Editor

Devastatingly beautiful hookers of Nakuru town who eat life with a big spoon

Readers Lounge

Devastatingly beautiful hookers of Nakuru town who eat life with a big spoon

By Nanjinia Wamuswa

Let him be the FWB, you can ‘do it’ and still remain friends

Girl Talk

Let him be the FWB, you can ‘do it’ and still remain friends

By Nancy Roxanne

I find myself not interested in intimacy with my wife but do so to my neighbours

Marriage Advice

I find myself not interested in intimacy with my wife but do so to my neighbours

By Maggy Gitu

Intimacy after pregnancy: Why she withdraws when you get suggestive in the bedroom

Between The Sheets

Intimacy after pregnancy: Why she withdraws when you get suggestive in the bedroom

By Maggie Gitu

How to get around costly fertility treatments

Health

How to get around costly fertility treatments

By Dr Alfred Murage

This is the silliest breakup excuse

Readers Lounge

This is the silliest breakup excuse

By Roxanne

Confessions: Did I make a mistake leaving my first husband for a financially unstable retiree?

Marriage Advice

Confessions: Did I make a mistake leaving my first husband for a financially unstable retiree?

By Simon Anyona

Evewoman