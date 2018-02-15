﻿ Michelle Obama dedicates a special Valentine’s Day gift to Obama and the world is amused : Evewoman - The Standard
Michelle Obama dedicates a romantic playlist to Obama on Valentine’s Day and we are blown away

Wanja Mbuthia

15th Feb 2018
Michelle and Barrack

 

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

The Obama’s have always set the romance bar way too high for us and honestly, it is really hard to keep up. The two, who have been together for over 25 years have always kept their romance fire burning. Yesterday being the lovers’ day, we were definitely keen to know how they spent their day or whatever sweet message they had for each other.

And as usual, they did not disappoint. Former president Obama took to Instagram to thank Michelle for making for making "every day and every place better."

 

Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

But it is Michelle who stole the show. The former First lady of the United States dropped a Valentine’s Day play list for Obama dubbed ‘Forever Mine’. The playlist features an eclectic 44 track mix of modern ballads and evergreen classics.  

She shared the Spotify playlist on Wednesday. It has songs like Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe", Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," some modern tracks, like Kendrick Lamar's "Love," featuring Zacari and Janelle Monae's "Primetime," featuring Miguel.

The Obamas
Valentine's Day
Romance
Romantic playlist
Evewoman