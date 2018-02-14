Here is how to know if you are dating a gold digger

ALSO READ: Revealed!!! This is why Kenyan men hide their wives Photo Courtesy

If you have something to your name be it a successful company, good job or come from a well off family, chances are you are likely to attract women who will get you by the bills.

Let’s face it, gold diggers don’t mess with broke brothers. But let’s get one thing clear, not all women with expensive taste or demands fall under this category.

If she is from a wealthy family chances are she has expensive taste from the life she has been accustomed to. Learn to separate and differentiate these two.

A gold digger is a leech who feels entitled to be taken care of. All they do is receive and demand only the very expensive and best life has to offer yet they cannot afford.

Before you get your heart broken and your accounts drained, here are signs you could be frolicking with a gold digger.

Wants expensive gifts

We all love gifts don’t we? But if she can’t accept a cheap gift and gets angry when gifted, you are being played. If she doesn’t understand and know what it means by ‘it’s the thought that counts,’ run. She does not care about sentimental value and there is nothing you can do to please her if it doesn’t cost money.

High social status

A gold digger will always want to socialize with who is who in society and they do this by associating with the rich. If you fit right into her mold, she will do anything to get into your heart, pants and pockets. Once she’s in your circle rubbing shoulders with the high and mighty, chances are she is scouting for a richer man and before you know it she has dropped you.

She never picks the bill

Most women have the notion that men should always pick the bill whether or not they invited him over for coffee or dinner. If she starts displaying signs of amnesia when the bill comes without ever offering to at least go Dutch, you are being used. She will make you take her for shopping, expensive holidays and what not without batting an eyelid all on your tab.

ALSO READ: Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

Her friends are also gold diggers

Birds of a feather flock together or better still, show me your friends and I will tell you the kind of person you are. If her close circle of friends only date rich men for financial gains, chances are she has been influenced by their tendencies and does the same.

Wants to know your financial status

It is normal for people who are getting to know each other to ask questions about career, profession etc. But if she is more interested in knowing more about your job, position, car you drive, where you live and so forth rather than personal interests, she is probably calculating in her head whether you are worth her time and how she can position herself in your life. That is, if you can afford her expensive needs.

She hates other women

Gold diggers are usually insecure because they wouldn’t want to lose any privileges they have and therefore they avoid and dislike the company of other women who might be a threat to her. She display’s that she can take care of herself but with someone else’s money.

She’s out of your league

When she’s way better looking than you it’s time to consider that she’s not with you because she loves you but because you have a fat wallet. She is with you to become wealthy and not to settle down.

No career goals

Instead of climbing career ladders, these women climb from one man to the next. She has no intentions of working for herself and would rather use her assets to seduce men for her upkeep. She brings no money into the relationship but expects everything to be done for her.