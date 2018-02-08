﻿ Njambi Koikai pens an emotional post just days before she flies out for surgery : Evewoman - The Standard
Health

Mental strength is not easy: Njambi Koikai’s emotional post

Wanja Mbuthia

08th Feb 2018
Njambi Koikai

The bubbly Njambi Koikai has indeed been through so much especially health wise. The former ‘the trend’ show host has been battling Endometriosis, a medical condition whereby the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows in other places, such as the fallopian tubes, the intestines, the colon and, in rare cases, the lungs and the brain. When the endometrium lining breaks down, like the regular lining that causes menstruation breaks down, it has nowhere to go.

Njambi has been in and out of hospital and she is actually headed for surgery in a few days. She took to Instagram to admit that the whole journey has been tough. She also appeals for financial help as she flies out in a few days for surgery.

Her post:

 

 

Last night was crazy. Thankfully there were no casualties in the inferno. I think every constituency ought to have a standby fire truck with water. Our hoods don't have water hydrants which is another issue. Anyway, I'm now counting down a few days to treatment. Fam, this has been the greatest test of time I've ever experienced. Mental strength is not easy. It's a resolve to keep pushing every day. God has been good this far. I'm reminded of Jeremiah 29:11. A great future and hope are all ours when we believe. America here I come. These lungs shall forever expand and never collapse again. The fire has purified me. Your love, prayers and support have seen me through this. God is real. God is great. See you this Saturday at the Alchemist for the fundraiser concert. Paybill Number 490681 Account name is Jahmby Koikai Fund #thoracicendometriosis #endometriosis #endowarrior #endofighter #BrothersForJahmby

A post shared by Jahmby Conqueror (@jahmbykoikai) on

