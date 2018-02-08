Njambi Koikai pens an emotional post just days before she flies out for surgery

Njambi Koikai

The bubbly Njambi Koikai has indeed been through so much especially health wise. The former ‘the trend’ show host has been battling Endometriosis, a medical condition whereby the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows in other places, such as the fallopian tubes, the intestines, the colon and, in rare cases, the lungs and the brain. When the endometrium lining breaks down, like the regular lining that causes menstruation breaks down, it has nowhere to go.

ALSO READ: Scary reasons why you should not shave your pubic hair

Njambi has been in and out of hospital and she is actually headed for surgery in a few days. She took to Instagram to admit that the whole journey has been tough. She also appeals for financial help as she flies out in a few days for surgery.

Her post: