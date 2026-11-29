People living with disabilities take part in a marathon race to advocate end to AIDS among children, society on November 29, 2026. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard].

Kenya has recorded a 37 per cent decline in annual new HIV infections over three years, but the transmission of the virus to more than 3,000 children in 2025 has exposed persistent gaps in efforts to eliminate paediatric HIV.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said new infections dropped from 22,154 in 2022 to an estimated 13,936 in 2025, reflecting progress in prevention, treatment and community-led interventions.

However, he warned that the number of children acquiring the virus remained a major concern, particularly given that infections among infants and young children can largely be prevented through timely access to maternal healthcare and sustained treatment.

Speaking ahead of World AIDS Day, marked on December 1, Mr Duale said Kenya's HIV response had made substantial progress, with 91 per cent of the approximately 1.48 million people living with HIV now receiving treatment.

He added that 87 per cent had achieved viral suppression, an important milestone in reducing HIV-related illnesses and preventing further transmission.

"That is what happens when public investment, science, county leadership and community action pull in one direction," he said.

But the infections among children point to unfinished business in the country's fight against the epidemic, with the CS warning that preventing mother-to-child transmission must become a priority across maternal and child health services.

"More than 3,000 children acquired HIV in 2025. Every one of those infections was preventable," Duale said.

He identified timely antenatal care, continued maternal treatment to maintain viral suppression throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding, and early infant diagnosis as critical interventions in preventing new infections among children.

The emphasis on maternal healthcare comes amid concerns that gaps in antenatal attendance, HIV testing, treatment adherence and follow-up services can expose unborn babies and infants to infection.

Health facilities must therefore ensure pregnant women are tested early, those found to be HIV-positive are promptly enrolled on treatment, and mothers remain on medication throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Early infant diagnosis is equally important in identifying children who acquire the virus so they can be placed on treatment without delay.

This year's World AIDS Day theme, "Protect, Prevent, Empower: Ending AIDS Among Children, Adolescents and Young People", places children and young people at the centre of Kenya's renewed efforts.

Duale said the country must sustain solidarity with people living with HIV while recognising the contribution of communities and healthcare workers who have supported the national response over the years.

The progress in reducing infections and expanding treatment has been supported by public investment, scientific advances, county-level interventions and community participation.

However, the treatment figures also highlight the need to reach the remaining people living with HIV who are not receiving medication and those who have not achieved viral suppression.

Viral suppression is particularly important because people living with HIV who maintain an undetectable viral load do not transmit the virus sexually.

Kenya's challenge now is to consolidate the gains made in adult treatment and prevention while closing persistent gaps affecting children, adolescents and young people.

The CS's warning comes as the country seeks to advance the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat, with prevention of mother-to-child transmission remaining central to ensuring that children are not born with, or acquire, HIV.