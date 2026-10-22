MTRH quarantines one person after contact with suspected Ebola case

Kenya Red Cross personnel in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) simulate the evacuation of remains of an Ebola victim in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 22, 2026. [AFP]

The Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has announced that one of its patient’s is currently under quarantine for precautionary monitoring after they were repotedly in contact with a suspected Ebola case aboard an aircraft 20 days ago.

“The individual remains asymptomatic, with no fever, bleeding, vomiting or diarrhoea, and has tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD),” said the facility’s CEO Dr Phillip Kirwaa.

“The individual is being monitored in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health protocols and is awaiting completion of the 21-day monitoring period before being cleared for release.”He said that all contacts had been identified and appropriately followed up while reassuring the public that services continue uninterrupted.

“The Hospital remains fully operational and vigilant, with no disruption to patient care and other essential services. There is no cause for panic.”

Kirwa said that the hospital, which is one of the isolation centres identified by the Ministry of Health, will continue to work together and other stakeholders to strengthen surveillance, early detection, infection prevention and control, case management and community engagement.

“MTRH has a well-trained multidisciplinary Rapid Response Team and continues to conduct simulation exercises, departmental training and refresher sessions for frontline staff to ensure a timely, coordinated and effective response should the need arise,” he said.

“In addition, MTRH is intensifying public and community sensitization through triage areas, media engagements, religious and community leaders, and other local stakeholders.”

Their focus was on communities associated with cross-border movement, including long-distance truck drivers, to promote awareness of the Ebola virus signs and symptoms, prevention measures, early reporting and appropriate referral.

Kirwa called on members of public to maintain proper hand hygiene, remain vigilant and follow Ministry of Health guidance.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of EVD, particularly following contact with a suspected or confirmed case, should promptly seek medical attention and disclose any relevant exposure history to healthcare workers.”

He said that the facility remains committed to protecting public health through heightened preparedness, continuous surveillance and coordinated in line with necessary health protocols.

This comes even as the Health ministry said that the country is yet to record another case to add on to the already confirmed nine.

All 14 samples collected and tested from alerts across the country in the last 24 hours turned out negative.

Some of the contacts that had been isolated after being in contact with patient zero more than a fortnight ago are set to leave on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that eight patients that are currently under treatment were responding well at various facilities across the country.