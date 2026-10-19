Who cares about teachers? Tutors confront mental health crisis

Teachers in Nyanza create support networks to address mental health challenges. [iStockphoto]

The teacher who spends the morning calming a distressed learner, the afternoon marking hundreds of books and the evening preparing lessons may return home carrying a burden no one at school noticed.

Behind the confidence expected in the classroom, some teachers are dealing with family conflicts, financial pressure, demanding workloads, difficult work environments and the emotional weight of learners' problems.

Yet when the school day ends, there is often no one asking the teacher a simple question: Are you okay?