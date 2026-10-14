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Contact tracing helps keep Ebola at bay, eight days after imported fatal case

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 4 min read
 Burial of the first fatal imported Ebola case at the Langata Cemetery in Nairobi held on October 6, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Scientists and health experts have praised contact-tracing measures that have helped Kenya prevent further cases of Ebola.

Eight days after the country confirmed its first fatal Ebola case, no additional cases have been reported.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6.

“Management of contacts is working. It has so far helped prevent a second case,” said Stephen Muriithi Mugo.

The clinical officer working in Embu was among a team of health workers deployed to fight Ebola during the 2014 outbreak in West Africa.

Mugo was deployed to Monrovia, where he worked at the Ebola Treatment Unit at Samuel K Doe Sports Complex.

The contact tracing he maintained was key in containing the disease.

The contacts he explained include both direct contacts, people who came into contact with the case, and indirect contacts, consisting of people who came into contact with the direct contacts.

The ministry, he said, has so far reached both direct and indirect contacts.

“The only way to break the chain of this virus is through listing contacts, who should all be listed,” said Mugo.

The clinical officer explained to The Standard that individuals listed as contacts are quarantined and observed, and monitored if they exhibit any symptoms of the virus.

They then undergo a PCR test that shows whether they have the virus.

The test is able to identify the virus in the human body within two hours of contracting it.

“A single case can cause an emergency. This is why contact listing is key”

“People travel and mingle too much, so if anyone has been in direct contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms, they are at risk of spreading infections to a larger population,” added Mugo.

The Kenyan case was of a traveller who came from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Uganda. He got to Kenya on October 3, and died on October 5.

He was buried at the Lang’ata cemetery, where all burial protocols were observed to avoid a spill of the virus to the general public.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, at least 122 contacts of the case have been listed and verified.

Of those listed, 108, representing 88.5%, are in quarantine and being monitored daily and none have developed any symptoms thus far.

“Tracing of the remaining contacts is continuous, working with international partners where needed and surveillance is active around the clock,” said Duale.

“Of the 293 samples tested from 289 alerts, only the confirmed case has been positive,” added the CS.

By Sunday, at least 667, 675 travellers had been screened at 26 points of entry, with 2, 345 tested.

The CS said at least five designated laboratories, including two mobile laboratories at Lwakhaha and Busia borders, are testing samples.

“Samples can be referred from every county and confirmed results are available within six to 12 hours,” he said.

There are also 241 isolation beds available in five hospitals in Nairobi, Eldoret and Mombasa, including 50 Intensive Care beds at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Additionally, the ministry announced that 4, 917 health workers have been trained in Ebola management, and a surge team of 343 trained responders is on standby.

Among those trained are 102 who served in the 2014 to 2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak response.

During the outbreak, Kenya deployed a team of 170 healthcare workers, including clinical officers, doctors, nurses and public health officers, who all came back safe.

Whereas there has been anxiety about individuals travelling to the country from DRC, the epicentre of the virus, there are no travel restrictions to the country.

Duale said Kenya remains open.

“In line with World Health Organisation (WHO) advice, there are no restrictions on travel, trade, transport or public gatherings and no lockdown is in place,” said Duale.

“Airports, seaports and border points are operating normally, with enhanced health screening. Kenya continues to welcome visitors, investors and partners and will keep the international community informed through regular, transparent updates,’ he added.

Further, Duale pleaded with the public to stay calm but vigilant.

He reiterated that Ebola is not spread through the air; it spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who is sick with, or has died from, the disease.

“Please follow public health guidelines, rely only on official Ministry of Health updates and avoid sharing rumours. Which cause unnecessary panic,” advised the CS.

Anyone with symptoms, or anyone concerned about possible exposure, is also encouraged to seek medical care promptly at the nearest health facility.

For information and guidance, individuals are urged to call the Ministry of Health toll-free line 719, or follow the Ministry of Health official website and social media.

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